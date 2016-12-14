St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1 with a number of improvements and bug fixes brought to the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The update adds new Move, Copy, and Make Alias commands that enable you to reorganize your files from within Open and Save dialogs, enables you to select an item from a Default Folder X menus while holding the Command key to reveal it in the Finder, adds the capability to set keyboard shortcuts to switch between folder sets, corrects several bugs that made Default Folder X disappear from the menu bar, works around a bug on macOS 10.12 Sierra that would cause sheet-style file dialogs to be the wrong size, and adds support for PDF Studio. ($34.95 new, $14.95 upgrade from version 4, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
