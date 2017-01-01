 
Watchlist | 01 Jan 2017

LaunchBar 6.8

by Agen G. N. Schmitz

Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.8 with improved 1Password integration, new actions, and improved emoji support. With the recent addition of enhanced integration of third-party apps in 1Password (see "1Password 6.5.1," 18 November 2016), you can now access logins, credit cards, secure notes, and more from your 1Password vaults. Additionally, 1Password categories are now indexed, enabling you to type CC to select 1Password’s Credit Cards category, and then browse a list of all credit cards stored in the password manager.

The keyboard-based launcher adds several new actions, including Safari Tabs action (providing access to all currently open tabs, and enabling you to switch to one via the keyboard), and new Wiktionary and Wikiquote actions with live suggestions (plus new localized Wikipedia, Wiktionary and Wikiquote actions to access those wikis in your preferred non-English language version). The update also ensures emoji character names are the same as those in the macOS Character Palette, improves Calendar input to enable you to specify alarms at the time of the event, improves Info Browsing of indexing rules and categories, and returns the capability to browse into an application to access recent documents or other items. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

