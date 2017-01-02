Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.2 with security updates and minor bug fixes to support SFTP protocols, plus additional connection tracing options for the AWS S3, Google Cloud and SFTP connection profiles. The synchronization and backup app (recently covered by Glenn Fleishman; see "Investigating ChronoSync 4.7 for Cloud Backup," 22 December 2016) also improves handling of generic error codes during the connection/pre-configuration process instead of failing to connect, resolves an issue where it was possible that targets were not verified prior to synchronization, improves detailed log messages when diagnostic logging is enabled for AWS S3, Google Cloud and SFTP connection profiles, and fixes a crash related to partition scheme information about a volume raising an exception. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
