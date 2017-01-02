Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 1.0.10 with a number of changes to the personal finance app's backup feature. The update adds the Generate Backup option to the File menu to create a backup file on demand, creates backup every 24 hours if the file backup feature is turned on and there are any changes to the file, and creates an additional check to ensure that SEE Finance has read/write file access to the designated backup file location. The release also removes PDF thumbnail views from reports, transaction image windows and statement image windows when using macOS 10.12 Sierra, avoids a crash related to loading read only or locked files, and removes the keyboard shortcut to show the transactions image window as it conflicted with the shortcut to clear a selected transaction’s green recently downloaded icon. For a limited time, SEE Finance is priced at $39.99 ($10 off its regular price) from both Scimonoce Software and the Mac App Store. ($49.99 new, free update, 32.2 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
SEE Finance 1.1.2
Comments about SEE Finance 1.1.2
