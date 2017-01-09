TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 9 January 2017

OmniFocus 2.8 -- The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.8 with the addition of one of its most requested features — Global Search. Instead of being limited to searching just the current view (the basic search behavior of OmniFocus since 2014), you can click a magnifying glass icon in the search field to expand the search scope to Here, Remaining, or Everything.

The task management app also improves support for tabbed windows in macOS 10.12 Sierra, requires you to enter your sync password before migrating to the encrypted file format, adds an Export button that copies selected attachments to a directory of your choice, fixes an issue where group parents couldn’t be completed if a sync completed their children, resolves a crash that occurred when customizing the toolbar after editing a Perspective name, and updates localizations. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store (with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro), 28.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Default Folder X 5.1.2 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.2 to correct several bugs in the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The update fixes a bug that could cause the app to use more memory than it should, eliminates a crash that occurred when performing an operation (Duplicate, Move, Copy, etc.) on a broken alias, and turns off HockeyApp metrics reporting. ($34.95 new, $14.95 upgrade from version 4, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

