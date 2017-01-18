 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Watchlist | 18 Jan 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

Logic Pro X 10.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.3, a major new release for the professional audio app with an updated user interface and added support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro. A new sharing option enables you to remotely add new tracks to a Logic session from GarageBand for iOS on your iPhone or iPad (which has been updated to version 2.2) after uploading a GarageBand-compatible version of a Logic project to iCloud.

The update also adds a new region editing design that reveals waveform for an entire audio file while trimming, eliminates a slight lag that occurred when record-enabling a track in the Mixer, offers true stereo panning for more control and discrete manipulation of stereo signals, enables you to import Music XML files, adds a new Recording page in the preferences window (with settings for Overlapping recordings, recording file type, and recording bit depth), enables you to write region-based automation to Apple Loops, improves Flex Pitch to reduce the potential for artifacts when setting notes to perfect pitch, and adds a number of keyboard commands. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.32 GB, release notes, 10.9+)

 

Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
 

Comments about Logic Pro X 10.3

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 