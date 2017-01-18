Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.3, a major new release for the professional audio app with an updated user interface and added support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro. A new sharing option enables you to remotely add new tracks to a Logic session from GarageBand for iOS on your iPhone or iPad (which has been updated to version 2.2) after uploading a GarageBand-compatible version of a Logic project to iCloud.

The update also adds a new region editing design that reveals waveform for an entire audio file while trimming, eliminates a slight lag that occurred when record-enabling a track in the Mixer, offers true stereo panning for more control and discrete manipulation of stereo signals, enables you to import Music XML files, adds a new Recording page in the preferences window (with settings for Overlapping recordings, recording file type, and recording bit depth), enables you to write region-based automation to Apple Loops, improves Flex Pitch to reduce the potential for artifacts when setting notes to perfect pitch, and adds a number of keyboard commands. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.32 GB, release notes, 10.9+)