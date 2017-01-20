Boom 2 v1.5.2

Global Delight has released version 1.5.2 of its Boom 2 volume booster and equalizer app with added support for Apple AirPods (see "Apple’s Wireless AirPods Were Worth the Wait," 20 December 2016). The update also provides a fix for distortion experienced on Bluetooth headsets as well as other minor unspecified fixes. Regularly priced at $14.99, Boom 2 is on sale for $9.99 from the Global Delight Web site (or $10.99 from the Mac App Store) for a limited time. ($14.99 new from Global Delight with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 12.9 MB, 10.10+)