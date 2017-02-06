ExtraBITS for 6 February 2017

In ExtraBITS this week, LG admits to interference problems with its UltraFine 5K Display, and Apple is reportedly adding more ARM-based chips to the Mac.

LG Raises Shields on UltraFine 5K Display -- LG has confirmed to TechCrunch that its UltraFine 5K Display can suffer interference when placed near a Wi-Fi router. The company recommends keeping the screen at least two feet away from routers. If that isn’t possible for you, or if that doesn’t solve the interference problems, LG advises you to contact your nearest LG customer center. LG told TechCrunch that monitors made after this month would include better shielding. If all else fails, you could try wrapping the back of the display in aluminum foil — just make sure not to cover any cooling vents!

Apple Working on ARM-Based Power Nap Chip -- Mark Gurman and Ian King have reported in Bloomberg that Apple is working on a new ARM-based chip for future Macs that would manage Power Nap functionality. Power Nap enables recent Macs to perform certain tasks even while asleep, such as checking for new email messages, syncing iCloud data, and updating software, and the rumored new chip would reduce Power Nap’s already low energy usage. This story has fueled speculation that Apple will dump Intel CPUs for ARM-based processors like those it makes for its many non-Mac devices. However, nothing in this news indicates such a significant shift yet — this chip would merely supplement the core Intel processor’s capabilities, much like the ARM chip that controls the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro.

