Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 6.2.1, a maintenance update to the popular screencast recording app that provides a number of bug fixes and adds the option to publish 2K and 4K video to Vimeo. The release ensures support of the Photos directory structure, fixes incorrect scratch disk targeting, resolves an issue with the Timeline not showing seconds after the 1 minute mark, adds a black bar border around video on the Color Controls canvas, and fixes a bug that prevented a Screenflow project with an MP3 file from being heard after duplicating it. ($99 new from the Telestream Web site or $99.99 from the Mac App Store, 61.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
