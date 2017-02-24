AgileBits has released 1Password 6.6.1, adding the capability to customize Strong Password Generator settings directly from the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro. The update also clarifies text on the Touch ID prompt, adds support for Yandex Browser’s new code signature, prevents 1Password from quitting after restoring from a backup, fixes some logic that prevented signing into iCloud due to old legacy iCloud data, avoids a crash when attempting to use the Account Migrator on OS X 10.10 Yosemite, and resolves an issue where the Item Sharing menu would be incorrectly disabled. Note that as of this writing, the Mac App Store edition remains stalled at version 6.5.3. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and the Mac App Store with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members when purchased from AgileBits, free update, 47.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
1Password 6.6.1
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Annoyed by having to type hard-to-remember passwords? Let 1Password do the heavy lifting. With directions for 1Password 6 for the Mac, as well as 1Password for iOS, Windows, and Android, author Joe Kissell shows you how to generate and enter secure passwords, speed up your online shopping, and share and sync Web logins and other confidential data. Don't risk insecure passwords in today's Internet!
Make your next move. Make your next website. Create an impressive
portfolio website with the all-in-one platform. And get your domain
name before it’s gone. Use offer code ‘TIDBITS’ for 10% off your
first purchase. Try Squarespace today! <http://bit.ly/2kczoio>
portfolio website with the all-in-one platform. And get your domain
name before it’s gone. Use offer code ‘TIDBITS’ for 10% off your
first purchase. Try Squarespace today! <http://bit.ly/2kczoio>
Comments about 1Password 6.6.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
AgileBits released two or three updates last weekend, to take care of a problem for Mac users who bought directly from AgileBits. The latest of this set was version 6.5.5. My understanding of their release information was that this version had to be installed manually, in order to get future updates to work, for those not using the Mac App Store.
I did the manual install of 6.5.5, and got an automatic notification today for the 6.6.1 update, which I installed without difficulty. I'm curious if anyone who didn't install 6.5.5 was notified and able to upgrade directly to 6.6.1.
I did the manual install of 6.5.5, and got an automatic notification today for the 6.6.1 update, which I installed without difficulty. I'm curious if anyone who didn't install 6.5.5 was notified and able to upgrade directly to 6.6.1.