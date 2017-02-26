Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 11.6.4, fixing a number of bugs in the venerable text editor. The update resolves an issue where some editor settings were not properly applied when opening an existing document, prevents a crash that could occur when (or after) closing a Differences window, restores case transformations in Grep replace patterns to working order, patches a memory leak associated with the Zip archive reader, and fixes a bug that would cause BBEdit to run out of memory when processing very large files with a text factory. ($49.99, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)
