Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.0, a major new release for the personal content assistant that adds a number of new features. With composites, you can easily build structures from multiple notes by snapping two notes (or more) together. The Tinderbox map views are refined for speed and flexibility, adding guides (or what Eastgate Systems calls “kibbitzers”) that can help you with map layout. The release also brings four new font families that are optimized for reading on modern screens, adds the capability to add quick links to a note by typing “[[“ and then the first letter of the note, adds a number of new actions, and improves text import from Word files, spreadsheets, Scrivener, DEVONthink Pro, and more. You can upgrade to Tinderbox 7.0 from any previous version of the app for $98, and it’s free if you’ve purchased a Tinderbox license in the previous year. ($249 new, $98 upgrade, 30.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Comments about Tinderbox 7.0
