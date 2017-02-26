Slack has released version 2.5.1 of its Mac desktop client, improving the way the app loads teams to reduce memory usage. The group messaging system and productivity tool also adds a Paste & Match Style option under the Edit menu, adds an Open Help Center item to the Help menu for faster access to documentation, resolves an issue with teams going missing after hibernation or a system crash, and fixes a bug that shuffled team icons out of their expected order in the sidebar. (Free from Slack and the Mac App Store, 64.6 MB, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Slack for Mac 2.5.1
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Wrap your head around how Slack group messaging works, learn to communicate and collaborate using its many features, and discover how to use integrations and notifications to get more out of it. The book explains finding channels, starting conversations, posting messages, interacting with bots, and more! The Slack Web app is covered, along with apps for OS X, Windows, iOS, and Android.
Comments about Slack for Mac 2.5.1
