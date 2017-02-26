Smile has released TextExpander 6.1.7, improving connection reliability for syncing snippets and banishing an unwanted leading linebreak that occurred when expanding some formatted snippets. The text-expansion utility also retains animation of GIFs after adding via drag and drop, and it allows delimiter macros to be added to script snippets. TextExpander 6 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, and Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
