TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 13 March 2017

1Password 6.6.2 -- AgileBits has released 1Password 6.6.2, enabling 1Password Watchtower by default and clarifying the sync options shown during initial setup. The update also fixes a layout issue where the Trash would float halfway up the sidebar, resolves a bug that prevented the Watchtower database from updating automatically, and eliminates a crash when adding a 1Password.com account by signing in using a Web browser. AgileBits also ensures that those who purchased 1Password via the Volume Purchase Program on the Mac App Store won’t be put into read-only mode.

As of version 6.6, the Mac App Store edition of 1Password is now free to download and works for 30 days in trial mode. After that, it prompts you to subscribe to 1Password — see this AgileBits blog post for details. ($64.99 new from AgileBits or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 47.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about 1Password 6.6.2.

Hazel 4.0.9 -- Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.0.9 with bug fixes for the file cleanup utility. The update eliminates crashes that could occur while editing or saving a rule or when editing a rule using unsupported attributes, ensures that the Pattern editor window no longer appears in the lower-left corner of the screen, and resolves an issue with the pattern field not expanding when you drag an item into it. ($32 new or $49 for five-member family pack, free update, 7.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Hazel 4.0.9.

Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9 -- Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.9 and Lightroom CC 2015.9 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud) with bug fixes and added support for new cameras and lenses. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications fix erratic cursor movements on Point Curves, resolve a problem with Lightroom unexpectedly exiting Full Screen mode in macOS 10.12 Sierra, improve the speed of exporting, fix a bug that caused iPhone Capture Time to shift after import, and patch a memory leak. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.9 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.9)

Read/post comments about Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9.

ChronoSync 4.7.4 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.4 with enhanced cloud sync performance (via parallel operations working to copy and destroy multiple objects — see “Investigating ChronoSync 4.7 for Cloud Backup,” 22 December 2016, for why this is important) and improved responsiveness of the Analyze panel. The synchronization and backup app also improves memory usage and sync document save performance, enhances recognition and mounting of relocated volumes, tunes memory management options to reduce memory consumption when syncing to Amazon S3, eliminates a memory leak in the push notification delivery procedure, and fixes a bug that generated erroneous errors when syncing files containing resource forks to Amazon S3 and Google Cloud. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

Read/post comments about ChronoSync 4.7.4.