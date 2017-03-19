Canimaan Software has issued ClamXav 2.12.1 with improved handling for errors in Regular Expression syntax, the global (override) preferences file, and malware that needs a restart for removal. The virus scanner also adds a new notification system (for receiving updates from Canimaan Software), improves the capability to delete some stubborn files, adds a new expert preference to prevent users from stopping watching in Sentry, enhances handling of GMail mailboxes in Apple Mail, and improves handling of virus definition updates when an Internet connection is unavailable. ($29.95 new, free update, 19.1 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
