Houdah Software has released HoudahGeo 5.1.8, improving the performance of the photo geotagging app when loading a large Apple Photos library. The update also works around a problem with malformed GPS data written by some Nikon cameras, and resolves a problem with downloading GPS track logs from Garmin devices. ($39 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.7 MB, release notes, 10.11.5+)
