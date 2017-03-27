TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 27 March 2017

iTunes 12.6 -- Apple has issued iTunes 12.6 in conjunction with the release of the new iPad (“Apple Replaces iPad Air 2 with New 9.7-inch iPad,” 21 March 2017) and iPhones (see “Apple Introduces (PRODUCT)RED iPhones, Doubles iPhone SE Storage,” 21 March 2017) with a feature that’s long been requested — the capability to watch iTunes movie rentals on any of your Apple devices. The feature also requires iOS 10.3 or tvOS 10.2, both of which have just been released (see “iOS 10.3 Adds New File System, Find My AirPods, Other Major Refinements,” 27 March 2017, and “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2,” 27 March 2017).

Dubbed “rent once, watch anywhere,” the feature enables you to start watching a movie on your Apple TV at home and then finish it on your next morning’s bus commute by streaming it on your iPhone. Previously, you could transfer rentals made on your Mac to an iOS device by performing a sync, and you couldn’t access rentals made on an Apple TV on any other devices.

Other changes in iTunes 12.6 include the capability to open playlists in their own windows and a redesign of the MiniPlayer. (Free, 269 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)

EagleFiler 1.7.5 -- C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.7.5, ensuring that the New Browser Window command makes a new window for better consistency with the Finder. Additionally, the document organization and archiving app tweaks the behavior of the Command-Up Arrow and Command-Down Arrow keyboard shortcuts so that they no longer change the selection in the records list when their corresponding menu commands (Enclosing Record and Contents of Record) are disabled. The update also no longer tries to import metadata files for Dropbox’s Selective Sync feature, partially works around a bug in macOS 10.12 Sierra that could prevent text from being indexed properly (though you will need to rebuild indexes to see a change for existing records), improves error reporting when moving files, and makes some updates to documentation and the Help menu. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

GraphicConverter 10.4 -- Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 10.4 with added support for 32-bit-per-channel images (HDR), improved manual downloads, and new batch processes: Rename and Multiply Alpha Channel by Factor. The venerable graphic conversion and editing utility also adds an option to automatically add parent keywords in the Browser Keywords palette, adds import and export support for the EBM image format, resolves a possible crash with the Insert Text batch process, and updates Czech, French, Danish, Japanese, and Swedish localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 125 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

HoudahGeo 5.1.8 -- Houdah Software has released HoudahGeo 5.1.8, improving the performance of the photo geotagging app when loading a large Photos library. The update also works around a problem with malformed GPS data written by some Nikon cameras and resolves an issue with downloading GPS track logs from Garmin devices. ($39 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.7 MB, release notes, 10.11.5+)

PopChar X 7.7 -- Ergonis Software has issued PopChar X 7.7, the final scheduled maintenance release for PopChar 7 before Ergonis releases version 8 later this year. The character discovery utility now adjusts metrics for eight new fonts (particularly Google’s Noto fonts), extends diagnostic information for email support, resolves a potential crash related to the construction of the layout menu, fixes a problem with an incorrect display of certain combining marks (such as vowel signs), improves the removal of relics from previous updates, and reduces network traffic when checking for updates. (€29.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.6 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Default Folder X 5.1.4 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.4 to fix issues that should improve reliability for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. Default Folder X now copies tags to its own tag field below the Save dialog and includes commands to remove or edit the current default folder in the Favorites menu. The release also fixes a memory leak caused by opening a file dialog and then closing it quickly, corrects an issue that caused the app to stop functioning when selecting a new original for a Finder alias, and works around a Spotlight bug that could cause a crash. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

