Apple has released Security Update 2017-001 for OS X 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 El Capitan, bringing a few select patches from the macOS 10.12.4 Sierra release to the two older operating systems (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2,” 27 March 2017). The Security Update addresses a memory corruption issue in both systems that could allow a maliciously crafted JPEG file to arbitrarily execute code, as well as a timing side channel issue that affected El Capitan that could leak sensitive user information. (Free. For 10.10.5 Yosemite, 495.2 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 700.6 MB; security content release notes)
Security Update 2017-001 (Yosemite, El Capitan)
Comments about Security Update 2017-001 (Yosemite, El Capitan)
