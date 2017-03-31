Microsoft has released Skype 7.49 with the capability to see the number of mutual friends you share with searched contacts. The Internet telephony and messaging app also adds support for input field buttons on the Touch Bar on 2016 MacBook Pro models, including send files, send video message, send location, send contacts, and the emoticon picker. (Free, 44.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
