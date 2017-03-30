 
DEVONthink 2.9.11/DEVONnote 2.9.11

DEVONtechnologies updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.11, utilizing the Markdownifier Web service for decluttering clipped Web pages and articles (and removing a dependency on the third-party Instapaper service, which recently made their public API available only to logged-in users).

The three editions of DEVONthink improve sharing of notes from Apple Notes and Evernote, add a contextual menu for creating or closing tabs, enable recent destinations in menus and panels to be expandable, add the capability to Shift-click on a link in a Web view to capture it, utilize relative links for local resources in HTML and Markdown documents, enable easier addition and removal of PDF markup annotations, and fix a number of PDF-related issues on macOS 10.12 Sierra. The Pro and Pro Office editions add favorites to the Move, Replicate, and Duplicate contextual and action menus.

DEVONthink and DEVONnote also make the author name available to templates (using %author% placeholder), improve import of Google Chrome bookmarks, and update the German localization. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)

