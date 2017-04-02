Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.0.2, ensuring that multiple items dragged in from Bookends 12.8 and DEVONthink Pro are imported correctly and correcting the repositioning of overlapping adornments when using Move To Front and Send To Back commands. The personal content assistant also improves speed for several use cases, enables you to Command-drag the main window to change its size without changing the width of the text window, corrects the Note > Create Composites submenu, ensures that closing an inspector no longer prevents undoing prior inspector actions, modernizes the app’s text drawing capabilities, and returns tabs in macOS 10.12 Sierra. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 30.4 MB, 10.10+)
Tinderbox 7.0.2
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
DEVONthink 2 offers a slew of features for defeating information overload, but mastering its power is easier with real-world advice from DEVONthink power user Joe Kissell. He helps you understand the best ways to put information into DEVONthink and how to organize it so you can find it later. He also covers syncing DEVONthink databases among your Apple devices and using DEVONthink To Go in iOS.
Comments about Tinderbox 7.0.2
