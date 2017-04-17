Evernote 6.11

Evernote has released version 6.11 of its eponymous information management app with support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro, which includes buttons for adding a new note, adding tags, and providing feedback through annotations (see this Evernote blog post for more information). The update also fixes a bug that prevented some notes from highlighting search terms, resolves an issue where line breaks were unexpectedly removed after syncing some notes originally created on iPhone, ensures that content copied from a PDF can successfully be pasted into a note, and ensures that applying Simplify Formatting to clipped notes won't remove returns. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 55.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
