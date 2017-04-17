Apple has updated its lineup of professional video editing apps, releasing Final Cut Pro X 10.3.3, Compressor 4.3.2, and Motion 5.3.2. Both Final Cut Pro X and Compressor deal with a number of DVD-related issues, resolving a bug that rendered Share to DVD unresponsive, improving the font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles, improving image quality when creating a DVD, and adding enhanced DVD User dialog messages with links to documentation.

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.3 fixes issues with updating older libraries, adds the capability to expand the width of the Inspector for viewing and adjusting effect parameters, ensures that Reveal in Browser correctly displays the location of the original clip, and adds more color options in the Role Editor. Compressor 4.3.2 brings command line options for monitoring job status, improves watermark image quality, fixes sync issues for audio transcoded to AC-3, adds support for animated PNG and animated GIF image sequences, and adds an option for adding health warning text (required by Indian law) when creating an iTunes Store package.

Motion 5.3.2 addresses a number of stability issues, including when scaling shapes from or to zero, when working with duplicated rigged filters and behaviors, when moving the cursor across markers during playback, and when using keyboard shortcuts while a keyframe is selected. It also adds a Fill filter that enables you to fill an entire layer without requiring separate layer and mask, and ensures that missing plug-ins are identified correctly when opening a project

All three video apps now require a minimum of OS X 10.11.4 El Capitan. (All three apps receive free updates. Otherwise, Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.91 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 412 MB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.26 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+)