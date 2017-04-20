Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.10 and Lightroom CC 2015.10 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud) with a number of bug fixes and additional camera and lens support. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications resolve an issue with the Auto Import menu item, return the presets listed under Color Presets, and fixes some bugs related to Tone Curve (including incorrect movement when using a Wacom stylus and a freeze). It also adds support for the Canon EOS M6, Canon EOS Digital Rebel T7i, Canon EOS 77D, and Pentax KP cameras, plus over 20 lenses. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.9 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.9)
Lightroom CC 2015.10 and Lightroom 6.10
Manage your burgeoning digital photo collection with ease, using time-tested tips and a custom workflow from digital photography expert Jeff Carlson. You'll learn how best to import photos, judge them, apply keywords and other metadata, set up smart albums, and protect your irreplaceable images in Photos, Lightroom, or Photoshop Elements.
