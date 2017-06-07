Belight Software has issued Swift Publisher 5.0, a major new upgrade for the page layout and desktop publishing software that’s optimized for macOS 10.12 Sierra and features a stylishly revamped user interface. The release adds support for the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, a new Spread Mode that enables you to see and edit two pages on the screen, support for Google Maps, integration with Art Text 3 (purchase required; see “Art Text 3.2,” 25 January 2017), a collection of artistic 2D and 3D heading presets, and new templates of magazines, newspapers, greeting cards, and forms.

Swift Publisher 5.0 also brings improved performance when working with large documents, adds Pixel and Pica measurement units, enables you to precisely position Guides by entering exact coordinates, improves working with text boxes (including the capability to link and unlink existing boxes), and fixes a bug that caused unnecessary temporary files to accumulate over time and use up disk space.

A single license for Swift Publisher 5.0 is priced at $19.99, with an upgrade from any previous version of Swift Publisher offered at $14.99. If you purchased from the Mac App Store, you can receive the upgrade pricing from the Belight Software Web site by contacting the sales department with proof of purchase. An Extras Pack is also available for $9.99 with over 40,000 clipart images and 100 fonts. ($19.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, $14.99 upgrade, 368 MB, release notes, 10.10+)