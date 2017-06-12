Boom 3D 1.0

Global Delight has introduced Boom 3D, a new version of its volume booster and equalizer app (previously titled Boom 2) that now delivers an immersive 3D virtual surround audio experience targeted for use with headphones. According to the press release, Boom 3D “self-calibrates to the type of Mac it runs on” to provide a personalized audio experience. The app also now features a built-in Mini Audio Player that enables you to drag and drop songs to play in surround sound, application level volume control, and many handcrafted equalizer presets that you can fine-tune.

Boom 3D is priced at $16.99, but Global Delight is offering a 33 percent discount for a limited time when you purchase through the Global Delight Web site. Existing Boom 2 users are eligible for a 60 percent discount through the Global Delight storefront. If you purchased Boom 2 via the Mac App Store, you can contact Global Delight support with your purchase receipt to receive the upgrade discount. A 15-day free trial is available. ($16.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, $6.80 upgrade, 22.2 MB, release notes, 10.10.3+)



