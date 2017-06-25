Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9 with improvements to its appearance, including a new default theme, reorganized themes, and a modernized design for the Index window. The update also adds support for the Things 3 task manager (see “Things 3.0.2,” 21 May 2017), including actions for opening lists and an improved Add to Things action that accepts multiple lines.

The keyboard-based launcher improves indexing and login opening in 1Password (though it removes legacy support for 1Password versions prior to 6.5), hides disabled actions when browsing an application’s associated actions, enhances emoji skin tone support, fixes a bug with the DuckDuckGo action that prevented search results from opening in the default browser, and improves searching within results of custom actions. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)