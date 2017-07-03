 
MoneyWiz 2.6

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

SilverWiz has released version 2.6 of MoneyWiz with added investment accounts functionality featuring support for over 3,700 institutions. MoneyWiz automatically refreshes holdings values once per hour, supports stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, precious metals, and other commodities, and can handle all types of investment/brokerage accounts — retirement accounts (IRA, 401k), self managed accounts, and more. Because the new Investment Accounts feature introduces a new database structure, you’ll need to also update MoneyWiz for iOS to version 2.6 so that SYNCbits continues to work.

The personal finance manager now marks newly downloaded transactions from Online Banking with a “new” text in their transaction status flag, fixes a bug related to an incorrect calculation of carried balance when creating a budget, resolves a scaling issue related to fullscreen mode on an iMac with 4K Retina display, and addresses a bug that caused the app to freeze on quit with automatic backup enabled. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 26.3 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

 

Comments about MoneyWiz 2.6

