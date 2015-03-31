Jamf Now Sponsoring TidBITS

We’re pleased to welcome back as our latest long-term TidBITS sponsor Jamf Now, formerly Bushel, the cloud-based mobile device management (MDM) solution for Apple devices in the workplace.

What’s MDM? Put simply, it’s the automation of standard setup and maintenance tasks for iPhones, iPads, and Macs so when your company buys a new device, you don’t have to manually configure email, distribute apps, and enable necessary security settings.

Jamf Now is designed for small to mid-sized organizations that have outgrown manual configuration but aren’t yet at the size where the enterprise-level Jamf Pro is warranted for MDM. Much of the difference comes down to features and price — while Jamf Now offers only some of the core features that Jamf Pro does, it is much more affordable at $2 per device per month. And you can give Jamf Now a try for free with up to three devices.

Julio Ojeda-Zapata reviewed Jamf Now a couple of years ago when it was still called Bushel in “ITbits: Bushel Helps Small Companies Manage Apple Devices” (31 March 2015). He concluded that “it’s simple, easy to understand, and inexpensive — a perfect combination for allowing the part-time IT administrator to get back to her other tasks.”

That’s why I’m especially glad to have Jamf Now returning as a TidBITS sponsor — while there’s a lot more talk about social media and chat apps and games these days, I far prefer it when TidBITS can help people who use their Apple devices for productive work. If Julio’s hypothetical part-time IT administrator can tell her boss that she has rationalized all device management for less than $25 per year with Jamf Now after reading about it here, I’ll be happy.

Thanks to Jamf for their support of TidBITS and the Apple community!