Vote for Your Favorite Mac Word Processor

What Mac app do you rely on for word processing? Vote for your favorite app in our poll this week, and we’ll report on the results next week.

I initially switched from Word to Open Office to communicate with other poor folk in our rural area who can't afford Word. I found it quite useful and friendly. But gradually I became disenchanted with peculiarities such as (so far as I could discover) not being able to have a continuous-page draft view. But finally, it was a matter of the "help" being close to useless if you wanted to learn how to do something even slightly difficult, such as print out labels. There's no real search function in the help, and the directions are written for other techies, not for average users. So I'm back to Word, which I'm at least more used to. Reply

Although Bean is no longer being actively developed, it still works in the latest version of MacOS. Bean is hands down my favorite word processor. I don't know of any other simple word processor that offers as many typographic controls. Outstanding! Reply

LibreOffice lets me open documents created long ago and far away in AppleWorks and ClarisWorks - something I need to do regularly. Reply

LibreOffice receives regular updates and new features. It has a lot of features and to be free and open-source is an amazing tool. I write in Scrivener, but do use LibreOffice for layout and tweaking depending on my final output format. Reply

LibreOffice is my cross-platform go-to suite. I have used it and the predecessor OpenOffice for maybe 20 years, starting with linux. I long for a robust iOS app equivalent for "Open in" AND edit purposes. Right now LO is frustratingly slow to open on a Mac, even when initialized upon boot. Once open, however, it sings. Reply

I use it fairly frequently to rescue user's corrupt MS Word files. It's also quite good at opening up old file formats from many different word processors. Reply

MW is the spiritual successor to WriteNow, but it's unfortunate that it's proven to not be a terribly profitable app, having languished for some years with minimal updates and drastically reduced pricing. (it's part of nearly every cheap app bundle offer.) Buy its fast, easy to use, and has the features most writers or students might need. Reply

I'm shocked that there haven't been any comments on Mellel yet. For a few years, I would think it was probably the most popular non-Word word processor available. Things that users like include the precise controls over headings, sub-headings, footnotes, figure captions, and so on.

Has TidBits ever done an in-depth review or, better yet, a thorough comparison of Nisus Writer Pro, Mellel, and Word? (I'm thinking that those 3 are the heavy hitters; apologies if I've overlooked something.) Reply

The most aggravating when it comes to mysterious formatting; can be very complex. Figuring out how to do something can be difficult even for veterans and near power users. Various controls are all over the place (in preferences, different places on the ribbon bar, etc.) Reply

I have to use Word at work sometimes, but I try to avoid it whenever possible. Saves me a lot of time figuring out stuff. Reply

Bluntly, a mess. Too many features duplicated in too many places, making it unwieldy and maddening to use. I have lost track of how many fonts it has accumulated, and how many styles build up on the selection menu. Features are poorly documented at best. Reply

I first used a "liberated" prototype of Word in 1984. At the time, a marked improvement over MacWrite. It's devolved since then. What I learned in previous versions either breaks in the new one, or gets lost in the changed menus, dialogs, … It's not the mess it is in Windows, but it's still a far cry from what Macintosh software can be. Reply

Using MS Office since 1998 and be very used to it. However there are some flaws but most importantly is that it without confusion or special complexity allows Mail Merge Manager. Apple does not even has i. We often need this specific feature and that make it most usefully to us. Reply

I probably would have separated out a few versions of MS Word, e.g., 2011 and 2016 are very, very different Reply

I have used this product since Word 4. It has successfully produced many complex documents over the years, including my dissertation in 1998. In short, I can depend on it to accomplish demanding tasks, knowing that there is significant overhead in learning how to control some of the arcane/hidden commands. However, it would be nice if Microsoft would allow some Apple User Interface gurus to retool all of the menus, ribbons, etc. to be more like the intuitive GUIs that are the norm for Apple-produced apps (excluding iTunes - which acts like Microsoft products). Reply

Microsoft Word is the only word processor I know of that requires the user to read the manual in order to figure out how to do the simplest things! I banished Microsoft Word from my computer years ago. Reply

I do think that Word from 2016 has been pretty impressive in terms of the things it can do combined with increased stability, but I'm not convinced the annual fee I pay for the updates and sync are really worth it.

Maybe this is just a thing with my system, but, when Words is not running, double-clicking on a Word file simply launches Word without actually opening the file I clicked on.

I do find it difficult to work out how to do some customizations I would like to do, such as adding the Text Highlighters to the Review ribbon/toolbar. Reply

I know there's a lot of dislike and worse for Word, but the latest versions have been decent for moderate use. I've been using Word so long I don't have any trouble finding features. I even like the ribbon, which is less of an issue on the Mac, since the menus stayed where they're supposed to be. I believe all the old toolbars are still available, too. Reply

What was it 5.5? Last nimble version I think. Mostly relegated to ‘Have to use’ tasks, complex form laden documents which have errors when translated. I have Pages 6 set as the default for Word docs now. Apparently the latest version is good, I can’t be bothered to check to be honest. Reply

One frustrating thing about Word for Mac is that its spelling dictionaries are full of errors – misspelled and non-existent words – and there's no way to get rid of them. Reply Edit

It'd be great if it was under better than perpetual maintenance mode. However, the new beta based off LibreOffice does show some promise. Reply

I've found NWE pretty-much bulletproof and surprisingly capable for a cheap word processor. It has a few strange design features (why, for example, won't an apostrophe trigger QuickFix, when any other punctuation character will?) and I miss Word's built-in suggested autocomplete when I start typing a month or day, but I came to NWE after trying a number of alternatives and am quite happy to stick with it (although I still keep Libre Office around for some file conversions). Reply

Essential for me, because the Take Control book authoring workflow requires it! That said, at different times the Take Control workflow has required Pages and MS Word; I much prefer writing my Take Control books with Nisus. Reply

A workhorse, and as a full-time writer my choice for all writing that doesn't specifically require MS-Word details such as equations or certain formatting. Reply

I've tried all the major word processors and this is the one for me. It has a really nice balance of features and doesn't use any proprietary file formats. Reply

I hope this long comment is useful:



Nisus has the power of MS Word with an interface that I find much easier to learn and use.



Nisus has a much more powerful and versatile "Find-and-Replace" than MS Word or any other word processor. You may not think you need this extra power, but you’ll find more and more uses for it.



Styles and Cross-References are simple and logical.



Nisus’ native format is RTF, which MS Word can open, edit and save natively, making it great for editing documents jointly with Word users (Windows and Mac), including “Comments” and “Track Changes”. When I send Nisus documents to Word users, they think I used Word — no need to import and export as in Pages. (Alternatively, if you do need to import or export DOC or DOCX, Nisus includes the conversion routines from LibreOffice. Graphics importing can be troublesome, but all other complex formatting imports correctly.)



Bookmarks, Comments and Track Changes can be viewed in a sidebar or hidden. Reply

In addition to “Track Changes”, there is an excellent “Compare Documents” macro that allows you to compare any two documents. It produces a third document showing additions highlighted in green and deletions in red. You can choose whether changes should be marked word-for-word or by longer clauses. I find it very useful to run the comparison both ways. I don’t believe Word gives you this choice.



Compared to Apple Pages, additional advantages of Nisus are:

1. You can use shortcut keys instead of the mouse for almost everything.

2. You can elect to display a document in Draft View, similar to Word’s Web View, in which text wraps to the window and no margins, headers or footers are displayed. Apple Pages lacks this capability, so you’re forced to waste screen space displaying your margins.



Nisus has the best online support forum I’ve seen. If you have a question regarding complex formatting, macros, etc, a Nisus employee (as well as other users) usually responds within 24 hours. Reply

NW Pro is my favourite word processor. Love the interface, the configurability, styles, find and replace, doc comparison, macros etc. It goes minimal, it goes maximal, it’s great.



It is, however, not as good as Pages when it comes to page layout features, embedding images etc.



For anything long, I use NW Pro, anything short or graphics heavy, I use Pages. Reply

To compare documents in win word, you use delta view by Workshare. No mac equivalent. Reply

I've come to depend on it as a solid app that can do what I need, especially when creating copy for a catalogue that we finish off with InDesign.



Updates are smooth transitions and don't require extensive recourse to manuals or online help.



NWP does a credible job of opening MS Word docs without too much loss of formatting.



Thank you TidBITS for championing it and thereby bringing it to our attention. Reply

Disclosure: I just wrote a book about this app, so I might be biased. Nonetheless, having spent weeks exploring its nooks and crannies, I can truthfully say it is a very capable, surprisingly powerful, and visually attractive app. Most of the features lost in the transition from Pages 4.3 to 5 have now returned. If you gave up on it back then, it's definitely worth another look. Reply

Pages is my everyday word processing tool. Mainly because my daily work involves tasks Pages is really good at.



- A quick letter, or a packing label, or an invoice. I don’t type anything long on it, that typically I do in Nisus Writer Pro.



- Word documents. I find that Pages has the best Word importer so it’s become my default tool for dealing with my colleagues who use PCs.



- Pages is also a dandy page layout tool and its handing of graphics and embedded media is the best on the market. I do a lot of this kind of image heavy documents. Pages makes this easy.



So while it is not my favourite word processor it is my daily one. I don’t have the ‘oh, I’m immersing myself in words and writing now’ feeling I get with Nisus but I do find myself being very productive with Pages. Reply

I couldn't write long-form fiction without it. I know, because I've tried. Reply

Scrivener is the best writers app on any operating system. I'm an academic, and Scrivener works amazingly for us, allowing structured writing and working from reference material in a way no other mix of programs can match. If you layout requirements are not too great you can use Scrivener stand-alone. But for complex output documents, most Scrivener users will compile their work then top-copy it using layout software. Note because it also supports Multimarkdown, very powerful publishing tools like Pandoc become available directly from Scrivener. Reply

Scrivener makes a lot of sense for long-form writing. I just finished writing a novella using it. It can accept any file format in the Research folder. For example, I have a PDF with tips on creating high-quality characters stored with my novella project. I also keep an ideas document and various other support materials there.

Prior to Scrivener, I had each chapter in a separate file all in a folder. Reply

I use Scrivener for the first draft of screenplays. The approach it uses is perfect for this. It features flawless export to Final Draft which is where I do subsequent drafts.



I tried to use it for research and writing for academic work but ultimately found it lacking. I prefer using a combination of DEVONThink Pro and Nisus Writer Pro. Reply

I would use this so much more if it had cloudsync Reply

TextEdit can use iCloud for document syncing between your Apple devices — is that what you're looking for? Reply

TextEdit is ok for bare-bones text entry, but its typographic controls are shamefully inadequate. There's no good reason for TextEdit to be such a primitive writing tool after all these years. Reply

I would use TextEdit more if it did less.



I wish TextEdit was more of a plain text editor. Given that Pages is now free perhaps Apple would revisit the functionality they’ve built into it. There’s always a need for a bare bones text editor *cough* and it should ship with the system and load anything. Reply

Those to whom TeX is second nature may laugh, but for the rest of us, LyX makes using it practical. For scientific or technical writing with equations, figures, and such, LyX is superb.

Document templates for a multitude of journals.

Most important: What You Get Is What You Want. Reply

I use:

- Word when I have no choice at all, I try to avoid wasting my time on its complexity.

- Pages for formatted text with graphics.

- SimpleNote for plain text writing as it has an absolute minimum of formatting.

- BBedit for stripping any invisible code. Reply

I really liked the original Pages. It had great layouts and was very easy to use. All I wanted was automatic TOC generation that would translate into bookmarks when exported to a PDF. However the newer version of pages even with the updates still falls way behind (e.g. No advanced search and replace for tabs, line breaks, etc). Still hoping we can get back to the original Pages. Reply

What do you mean by "advanced search"? I can search for tabs, line breaks and other such invisible characters in Pages 6.2.



There are a number of ways to express something like a tab in a Pages Search. Of course, you can Show Invisibles, and Use Selection for Find (Command-E). Or, in the search box, type a tab using Option-Tab. Either way, the tab is represented in the search box by \t -- the same as in C and in most Unix commands -- and typing \t yourself also works. Similarly, Option-Return yields

.



For example,

Search:





Replace:



will eliminate double returns (i.e., blank paragraphs). Reply

Nisus has been my favorite word processor in its various iterations for a quarter-century or so, if I recall correctly. Reply

Maybe you've already done this and I missed it, but it would be useful for the discussion of word processors if we had a link to a table or some such showing what overall features (such as "mark down," "collaboration" or "compatibility with Word") that each program has. I see wonderful comments about Nisus, for instance but don't quite understand what functions it may have that set it apart or in what situations it works better than the competitors. Reply

Markdown is the new Wordstar. Reply

What there heck does that mean? Markdown let's me write quickly, ignore the mess that formatting typically is, and just get the writing done. Output is decent, and is easy to update over time. I've written two books and multiple chapters of other books using Markdown in Ulysses. Reply

it is a quip as the original article referred to wordstar. No need to be defensive.



Wordstar was a doddle to use and the earliest versions were pretty simple. I really liked wordstar back in the day.



I use and love Markdown and do my documentation with it (I've lost documentation with MS Word or Pages to don't want to rely on programmes that use proprietary formats).



One of my colleagues has completely replaced FrameMaker with a markdown like language and perl scripts. He no longer had an old mac that could run the last version of FrameMaker for the Mac and wanted to avoid the big programmes. Reply

How about Ulysses and Bear? Reply

Poll: In what _category_ is your favorite app for word processing?



1. apps like those in the survey above

2. online word processors

3. Markdown-based writing tools

4. plain text editors

5. desktop publishing apps

6. iOS-only apps Reply

3 Reply

Scrivener supports a markdown workflow yet it is in the list, so answer: 3>1 Reply

Am I correct that Scrivener sucks in the markdown data and from that point it is "in" Scrivener?



That is, your text is no longer plain text files?



How is the data stored? Reply

Evernote Reply

1 Reply

Drafts are done on a lined yellow legal pad using a yellow pencil. Reply