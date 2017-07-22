iTunes 12.6.2

Apple has issued iTunes 12.6.1, which once again includes unspecified “minor app and performance improvements” (as was the case with the previous release; see “iTunes 12.6.1,” 18 May 2017). If you find anything new or funky with the user interface or behavior, let us know in the comments.(Free, 270 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)
