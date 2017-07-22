AgileBits released 1Password 6.8 — dubbed “The Picnic Edition” — adding the capability for creating vaults for 1Password.com accounts (without having to visit 1Password.com) and enabling one-time passwords to automatically copy themselves to the clipboard whenever you fill an item that has a one-time password. The password management utility now displays seconds remaining in the One-Time Password expiration indicator, improves signing into a 1Password.com account on a new Mac (account details are retained in iCloud keychain), updates translations and adds Korean localization, fixes a crash that occurred when editing date values, and changes the keyboard shortcut for quitting both 1Password and 1Password mini to Command-Control-Option-Q. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
1Password 6.8
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about 1Password 6.8
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.