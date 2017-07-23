Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.3.2, adding three new Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin. The professional audio app also enables you to add new Drummer loops to your song and then customize them with performance controls, allows the pitch of an audio region to be be transposed or fine-tuned, enables adjustment to the lengths of individual steps in the Arpeggiator's pattern grid, and adds a key command to remove fades. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.35 GB, release notes, 10.11+)
Comments about Logic Pro X 10.3.2
