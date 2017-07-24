TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 24 July 2017

Moneydance 2017.4 -- The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.4, fixing a bug that prevented Dropbox syncing from working properly when the sync folder grew beyond 2000 updates. The personal finance manager also improves detection of duplicate downloaded transactions, restores the “best match” indicator to the downloaded transaction confirmation interface, and fixes a bug in Python scripting. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 96.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

Read/post comments about Moneydance 2017.4.

Logic Pro X 10.3.2 -- Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.3.2, adding three new Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin. The professional audio app also enables you to add new Drummer loops to your song and then customize them with performance controls, lets you transpose or fine-tune the pitch of an audio region, enables adjustment to the lengths of individual steps in the Arpeggiator’s pattern grid, and adds a keyboard shortcut to remove fades. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.35 GB, release notes, 10.11+)

Read/post comments about Logic Pro X 10.3.2.

1Password 6.8 -- AgileBits released 1Password 6.8 — dubbed “The Picnic Edition” — adding the capability to create vaults for 1Password.com accounts (without having to visit 1Password.com) and enabling one-time passwords to copy themselves to the clipboard automatically whenever you fill an item that has a one-time password. The password management utility also now displays seconds remaining in the One-Time Password expiration indicator, improves signing into a 1Password.com account on a new Mac, fixes a crash that occurred when editing date values, and changes the keyboard shortcut for quitting both 1Password and 1Password mini to Command-Control-Option-Q. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about 1Password 6.8.

Transmit 5.0 -- Panic has released Transmit 5.0, the first major update to the popular file transfer app since version 4.0 in 2010. Transmit adds the free Panic Sync service for synchronizing files across all your devices and apps, boosts overall speed with improved multithreading, and supports 10 new cloud services (including Backblaze B2, Box, Google Drive, DreamObjects, Dropbox, Microsoft Azure, and Rackspace Cloud Files). Other changes include a new Get Info sidebar, batch renaming capabilities, a Places Bar for quickly jumping to favorite folders, and the capability to generate and manage secure keys without leaving Transmit. (For more about Transmit 5.0, read Glenn Fleishman’s full review at Macworld.) While there is no upgrade pricing (remember, it has been 7 years since the last major update), Panic is offering Transmit 5.0 at $35 (a $10 discount) through 25 July 2017. Transmit is no longer available on the Mac App Store. ($45 new from Panic, free update, 30.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about Transmit 5.0.

Safari 10.1.2 -- Apple has released Safari 10.1.2 for OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite and 10.11.6 El Capitan (macOS 10.12.6 Sierra also includes it; see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, and tvOS 10.2.2,” 19 July 2017). The update is focused solely on patching security vulnerabilities, resolving an issue where maliciously crafted Web content could lead to an infinite number of print dialogs, and addressing several memory corruption issues in WebKit. Safari 10.1.2 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Safari 10.1.2.

iTunes 12.6.2 -- Apple has released iTunes 12.6.2, which once again includes only unspecified “minor app and performance improvements.” (That was also the case with the previous version; see “iTunes 12.6.1,” 18 May 2017.) If you find anything new or funky with the user interface or behavior, let us know in the comments. (Free, 270 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)

Read/post comments about iTunes 12.6.2.

Security Update 2017-003 (Yosemite and El Capitan) -- Apple has released Security Update 2017-003 for OS X 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 El Capitan, patching security vulnerabilities that the company also addressed in macOS 10.12.6 Sierra (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, and tvOS 10.2.2,” 19 July 2017). The security update addresses a variety of memory corruption issues that affected kernel and system privileges and could lead to arbitrary code execution. It also improves bounds checking to prevent a maliciously crafted XML document from disclosing user information. However, it does not address the BroadPwn bug (see “iOS 10.3.3 Patches High-Profile BroadPwn Flaw,” 21 July 2017). Apple recommends it for all users. (Free. For 10.10.5 Yosemite, 431.6 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 763.9 MB; security content release notes)

Read/post comments about Security Update 2017-003 (Yosemite and El Capitan).