Our son Tristan will be attending Cornell University this fall, and since we mentioned that fact in TidBITS, we’ve gotten a handful of messages from readers whose children are also going to Cornell. If you’ll be in Ithaca this weekend, send me email at ace@tidbits.com with your iMessage-capable phone number or email address. We’ll see if we can meet at a Cornell reception or arrange a dinner on Friday or Saturday night.
Cornell Parents/TidBITS Meetup with Adam & Tonya
Comments about Cornell Parents/TidBITS Meetup with Adam & Tonya
