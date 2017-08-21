MacPaw has released CleanMyMac 3.8.6, improving compatibility with 1Password and LaunchBar and ensuring that Dropbox’s cache is correctly ignored when added to the ignore list. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app now correctly updates free space in the CleanMyMac 3 menu, makes sure to recalculate the cleaned size on cleanup completion screens, fixes a bug that changed the application size to zero within the Uninstaller if selected via the context menu, and resolves an issue where SIP (System Integrity Protection) locations were not ignored by the macOS Localizations cleanup. ($39.95 new or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp subscription service, free update, 10.9+)
CleanMyMac 3.8.6
Comments about CleanMyMac 3.8.6
