CrashPlan Discontinues Consumer Backups

Code42 Software has announced it’s discontinuing the CrashPlan for Home backup service, and will focus exclusively on the business and education markets in the future. Joe Kissell explains why he’s angry about this news and now hesitates to recommend CrashPlan even to businesses.

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Here's another perspective. I don't work for Code42, but I've always worked for companies that have had to make adjustments in strategy for reasons rarely understood by outsiders. Many of these decisions are made known to the very people you feel misled by just days in advance. Business decisions need to be kept quiet until everyone involved feels the business is ready to commit. I seriously doubt anyone intended to mislead us. Personally, I don't see it as a trust/honor issue or a problem. I will shift to using Backblaze and I have plenty of time to do so. Done, right? Reply

I was thinking the same thing here!

It's not a conspiracy, people are trying to survive. And nothing they did makes me feel mislead.



Maybe it's authors way of coping with change? I know I have some 'interesting' mechanisms as well :P



I'm thinking of sticking with business, but I will look at going back to blazeback (if they have versioning).

I already chatted with Carbonite, unfortunately no versioning for Mac (yes for Win). Reply

It stinks whatever the rationale. After being a personal customer, I used the CrashPlan PROe client for a long time, but I was never impressed with the Enterprise support or the client (my university kept dragging its feet about upgrading their server to use the non-Java client). My guess is that the company is not long for this world. Reply

I think that Joe's relationship with CrashPlan is different from the average customer. He was dealing with CrashPlan as a journalist and I think that he has every right to be upset by how he was treated by the company. From where I sit it appears that he was deliberately mislead and it's Joe's reputation as a reliable source of information takes a serious hit. . .



I think that using offsite options like a drive in a safe deposit box is a bad idea unless you rotate drives every time new data is saved on a PC. Otherwise, whatever data is not backed up during the interim period when disasters strikes will be Long Gone. When using a Cloud service I can be certain that the data will be backed up offsite ASAP. In my case using CP that is within one hour of being saved. . .



I hope that Backblaze will respond to customer needs and increase its data retention options. I suggest that current and potential Backblaze customers let the company know how important that feature is to many of us. Reply

GV, good points about Joe being a journalist, I am very grateful for offering well thought out options.



I contacted backblaze and they offer 30 retention of files (versioning).



I decided to upgrade to Crash plan business, since the discount is very good (cheaper than the home version). After 14 months I will revaluate my options.

I really appreciate the versioning aspect of Crashplan, and to me it's worth extra few bucks.

Hopefully backblaze team runs into this thread, and acts on it sometime in the future... Reply

Are we expecting a company to tell (or hint) of a significant business model change well in advance?



Journalist would report their suspicions, customer would be up-in-arms and the Code42 would be ill prepared to address the controversy. They handled a difficult situation well - PLENTY of notice, having multiple options made available, and financial discounts on those options.



What more should they have done? Prematurely announce a change in strategy and harm their company?



The company would have been negligent if they "Osborned" themselves by announcing this change two years ago, even one year ago, seeing their revenues fall off before they were ready.



I am disappointed as a user since 2013. Now I'm working to control my emotions and determine the best solution.



I do not doubt Code42's viability especially given their 50+% growth in the markets they are pursuing. I question similar companies - whatever caused Core42 to depart likely weighs on them. Reply

This is sad news for me. One reason I love CrashPlan is that the client allows me to exclude backing up over certain networks, ensuring that backups don't occur when I'm tethering over wireless data.



I just read a support article stating that BackBlaze doesn't support selecting particular networks over which backups are allowed (or excluded), so I'm still trying to figure out my best option. Reply

Sam, for that particular feature, you may want to check out the "TripMode" utility. It can be applied on a per-app basis.



https://www.tripmode.ch



http://lifehacker.com/tripmode-restricts-data-usage-on-os-x-when-youre-on-a-m-1702618566 Reply

Arq (our backup app) supports selecting individual WiFi networks and/or individual network interfaces. Reply

This once again confirms my belief that relying on others is a hazardous option. My storage needs are modest, so I will just continue to purchase a new drive each year and use that for back-up. No issues with flaky networks and flaky service companies. Reply

Are any of those backups offsite? If not, what happens if your house burns down, taking your computer *and* backups with it? Reply

Brian has an excellent point. Cloud backup shouldn't be your *only* backup solution, but you need at least one method that's offsite. That doesn't have to be cloud, per se, but you at least need to store an (encrypted!) backup drive in a safety deposit box or somewhere away from your home and rotate it out regularly. It's just that cloud services make that a lot easier. Reply

Offsite backup to a safe deposit box or other reasonable location can be surprisingly easy. After our neighborhood had a massive gas exploision last year, I moved my offsite backups to a safe deposit box about seven miles away at a bank location I happen to drive by every couple weeks. Just $5/year, and now that they all know me I'm in and out in about two minutes. Reply

All this makes me wonder if my backup plan is a bit of overkill. I've been using CP to backup my mac online and to a separate HD. Then I've used SuperDuper to do backups to two separate hard drives, rotating them on a biweekly basis with one stored in my bank lock box. Do I really need CP or any online backup? What do you guys think?

Reply

What happens when there's a regional disaster, such an earthquake, flood or major industrial toxic release and both your house and your bank are totaled? You can't count on being let back into your house to rescue stuff. There are very few places in the world that don't have natural or human caused regional disasters on the time scale of a lifetime or less. Having an out-of-region backup is good cheap insurance. You can do this by periodically swapping pairs of drives with a trusted friend, but when humans have to handle things, they tend not to get done today. And when two humans have to coordinate... Much better to use a cloud solution. Probably cheaper than monthly shipping, too. Reply

I use Macrium to make a clone on my computer along with four others in my home every week. A copy of this is put into a fireproof safe at my home. On the first of the month I put a copy of that drive in a safety deposit box at the bank. Worst case I lost only 30 days. I use 4x 4TB drives for all this swapping along with a duplicates in each computer. Call me anal.



I've been using crashplan for 6 years. I think I will rely on my system now supplemented with dropbox and drop the online backup. Reply

It's slight overkill. You need three types of backups:



* Time Machine locally for recovering a quick file

* Bootable duplicate locally to get back to work quickly if a drive dies.

* Offsite backup (cloud or physical) in case of fire or robbery.

Reply

I stayed with Crashplan for the family plan despite painful problems with their desktop client - it really has been crap for me for about a year. I have several >1TB backups and they seem to have bizzare problems. So I was probably on the way out anyway. Wish I had jumped sooner. That said I will miss the peer to peer backups for in house backup. Reply

CrashPlan's lousy Java client was the main reason I switched to Backblaze. Reply

I've never been a CrashPlan user (Java requirement was a non-starter) but having watched the company a bit of the last few years, this news is unsurprising. I realize how tempting network backup services are, but the old adage about eggs-and-baskets still applies. Reply

The dealkiller for Backblaze and most others is retention. Backblaze only offers versions going back 4 weeks. Nope. Another is their pricing makes them significantly more expensive than Crashplan, for fewer features that I actually need. Nope.



The java app was sometimes annoying, but rarely something that was needed. Crashplan "just worked" in a way no other option does. Reply

it is all about money, they only care about one thing and that is how much they make.



It doesn't surprise me at all. Not that we don't get tired of the lack of commitment to products and services out there in general but it isn't really much different then all the companies that think returning an email days or weeks after the fact is a form of customer support. Companies more and more automate, outsorce and disregard client support.



We've had several clients with issues getting data back from Code42, that is when we stopped supporting them.



And now that we know the level of trust we can have in Code42 and the lack of commitment they have to us, is anyone going to keep recommending their tools on any level? Not us. Reply

I agree with Joe: I would never recommend Crashplan for business after this move, which pulls the rug out from under us. The Crashplan management obviously doesn't understand that business is about personal relationships and trust. They built a relationship with us, their users, over many years and now they're dumping us for a more attractive customer base. Reply

This is almost humorous. I have been a CP user for < 1 week after JungleDisk pulled something similar. My 1st backup is (well, was) still in progress. At least the CP CEO had the decency to say this purely a biz decision and offer something of a migration plan. Jungle Disk's CEO did not.



I would be hesitant to recommend CloudBerry though. I evaluated it first before CP and they seem to be going the biz-only route too. There is no Mac compatible plan that allows backing up multiple network shares and they were pushing be very hard to free eval the small biz plan that doesn't even list prices, only "contact for quote". Plus their Mac client is missing may of the Windows client features like Carbonite.



I may try Arq since I'm used to using a front end for Amazon S3 due to Jungle Disk. I have until the end of the month to move away from JD before they start charging exorbitant rates. Very unhappy I wasted a week of uploading to CP Reply

I've been evaluating Arq for a couple of weeks now. On the plus side, they support a lot of cloud services, the data's encrypted on the client before being sent to the cloud, they document the backup format and I think provide some open source command line tools, so even if Arq is discontinued you could (theoretically at least) recover data from your backups, and they support local backups (that's how I've been testing it).



The big downside, and the reason I haven't fully signed up yet, is that the user interface, particularly choosing what to back up and to where, is *terrible*. I've carefully selected what I want backed up locally, but there's no way (as confirmed with their support) to just say "back up this same stuff, but to over their instead". I have to painstakingly duplicate my selections. And there's no connection between the two, so if I add or remove something from being backed up one place, I have to remember to do the same other places. Reply

Sorry about that. It's on the to-do list! Reply

I'm very disappointed by this news. I have been a Crashplan customer for almost a decade. The software is not a great experience, but for the most part I don't spend enough time with it to make a difference.



What is going to be hard now is finding another provider that does not removed deleted files after a specific window. It's not a feature you use everyday, but having it when you need it counts. I had a Windows Home Server that bit the dust a few years ago and when I replaced it, somehow some files were lost in the migration. When I noticed, it wasn't for over a year later and some of the missing files included wedding photos and family documents. Crashplan had all my data backed up and it saved me huge headaches and heartaches and I have been loyal ever since. There doesn't seem to be any providers around to offer a similar service at a reasonable price. Reply

This ^^, that's what I'm looking for. Reply

I saw the writing on the wall when CrashPlan refused to add 2FA security for home accounts. Considering how much data is stored behind our username/password in their cloud, I figured that was a no brainer to add (yes, their business accounts have it.)



Their Java-based software has sucked since the beginning, and some of my client computers constantly struggled to complete backups. And so I've had a love-hate relationship with CrashPlan for a long time now. The price was great but the support was pretty crappy. Alas. I've got 8.6 months left on the subscription. We'll see if better options emerge before then. If not, I may move to BackBlaze...



That they're even getting rid of the basic "peer to peer" backups is pretty crappy. As a replacement, what about something like Bittorrent Sync (now owned by Resilio?)



https://www.resilio.com/individuals/ Reply

Disabling the peer-to-peer and local backup options is really terrible. I will not be renewing my small-business license for CrashPlan when it expires.



That just seems like a move only a jerk would try, Reply

I'm really bummed to lose the peer-to-peer capabilities too — they were a major part of how I provided data security to far-flung family members who I have to support anyway. Reply

Indeed. Code42 auto-renewed my plan last week. Last week! Oh, sure, I can stay with them until next year. And I'm sure they'll keep updating their already buggy software in that time in case of problems. Sure. It would have been nice if they'd suspended all auto-renewals because it's not like they didn't know this was coming.



I guess I'll look at Backblaze and pray I don't need files from more than a month ago. Should I just move now and eat the auto-renewal fee? Reply

I noticed the subscription page states "your CrashPlan for Home subscription cannot be purchased, renewed, or **canceled**" I was very tempted to cancel today.. at the very least what's the point shipping more data there if I have to start over somewhere else. Reply

I'm glad I decided to pay month-to-month to start. I'm still asking them for a refund since I never even completed my first backup but I'm not expecting it. Reply

I wouldn't be as mad if I was, say, 6 months in to my subscription. I'd accept that, but auto-renewing 1 week before? They should have shut that down. Ah well. I chose a commercial solution, and, well, it happens. Still not happy, though. Reply

For peer-to-peer backups, there is always ChronoSync and ChronoAgent.



Regarding Crashplan: the folks at Crashplan have always treated their customers poorly, and that includes their business customers as well. Not to mention that their application's user interface is like something out of the 1980's... it is a terrible user interface. We love Backblaze and will be sticking to Backblaze. We have over 200 computers backing up with Backblaze, and it is essentially flawless.



HOWEVER: One gigantic problem with Backblaze is that you can only retrieve backups going back 30 days or less! Crashplan keeps your backups for as long as you want... Backblaze only lets you roll back to up to 30 days ago. This is probably the only reason to consider Crashplan, in our opinion. Reply

I wouldn't say that's the only reason to consider Crashplan. I got the family plan for $150. There are four home computers in my parent's house, two in my house and one elsewhere. The main computer which is being backed up runs linux. This is not supported by Backblaze. Another computer runs windows server. This is not supported by the home plan for Backblaze. Backblaze also wants to charge $100 for every 100GB over 250. My backups are 3.7TB in size over these computers... There's no way that I'm paying at *least* $2700 per year for what I previously got for $150. (and not being able to back up two of the main computers)



I'm definitely going to stick with crashplan for the time being and take them up on their 75% offer if possible. That way I only need to pay 210 for the next year, and get some more features in the process. After that, i'm not paying the full price... But so little companies have linux clients... Reply

Backblaze also wants to charge $100 for every 100GB over 250. My backups are 3.7TB in size over these computers... There's no way that I'm paying at *least* $2700 per year for what I previously got for $150.



I think that's incorrect or at least outdated. According to the Backblaze website (https://www.backblaze.com/edrive.html):



Can I really backup an unlimited amount of data?



Yes. Whether you have 10 GB, 100 GB, 1000 GB, or 10,000 GB...it still costs just $5 per month per computer. Reply

Yeah, I backup something like 2.5 TB with Backblaze and have never been charged extra. Reply

We wrote about ChronoSync in TidBITS about 9 months ago — check the link in the article above. Reply

Backblaze has always been $5 per month for unlimited storage... no caps, no throttling. Reply

I use CP primarily for backup of my personal photos and videos for several years. The software was never really a problem for me, it just worked. For now it doesn't look like there is any equivalent solution to replace CP's feature set. Maybe something will come up in the next year. So for now I'll stay put but keeping my ear to the ground. Reply

I used CrashPlan for a while a few years ago, here on my home system. But the Java client was seriously problematic and quickly became a showstopper.



Then tried BackBlaze, but it had the limitations Joe and others have mentioned.



Now I use ChronoSync for local backup and Arq with Amazon's S3 for the cloud. Neither is as user-friendly as one might want and they might require some fiddling, but they do the job I need. For now :) Reply

Another great product falls by the wayside. It always did seem too good to be true and today we find out our instincts were correct. Reply

I'm happy to see them go. First of the Java base client was a resource hog. Use a lot of CFPU power what what?



But worse. I have a 100MB upload speed on a fiber optic internet conation and I tried several times but never was able to complete an initial backup during the 1 month trial period. I have about 4TB of data. Then tried Backblaze and it took only a week. They are an order of magnitude faster and use a native client, no java. Reply

Just wondered when Joe would comment ... he already did ;-). I think I will stay with the CrashPlan PROe backup as long as I can though (but no more running on Mac as a server support these days either). Reply

Like many other CrashPlan customers this morning I too am upset. Not only have I been a loyal customer since day, well let's say day 10 or 20, but as Corp IT person I sold my last employer on CrashPlan for Small Business. 10 dollars a computer for a company of over 140 people was a lot of money going to CrashPlan. So during that time CrashPlan was receiving cash on the CrashPlan for Home side and CrashPlan for Small Business (so they had me coming and going).

As much as I am upset with CrashPlan, I wouldn't make any rash decisions. First, I definitely won't be going with Carbonite; 1 computer per account, the extremely limited storage, and then the high cost to purchase storage over 250 gigs. 250Gbs, I had to look at it twice and that limit wouldn't put a dent in what I am currently storing on CrashPlan. It would be cheaper for me and my family to continue with CrashPlay for Small Business. Again no rash decisions. Reply

That's the issue I have right now. There were specific features within crashplan that I relied on that no other vendor offers. I'm actually thinking about just going back to tape at home, because it's the easiest option for long-term offsite.

Reply

I have been using crashplan for several years and also have recommended to friends for a lox cost business solution. I understand about cost for support with end users but for me there was no cost for support. I used the peer to peer backup feature only so no disk space costs supporting me. I am not seeing a ready replacement for that but I am sure some exist. I wish they would have left they ability of peer to peer users to keep working! Reply

Backblaze's web site is completely slammed right now. I keep getting "server is not responding" errors.



They're going to have to build a whole lot of Storage Pods really quick to keep up with this surge they're going to get. I hope they're up to the task. I think today is going to be a much different day than they expected when they went to bed last night.



Does Backblaze offer seeding? My upload speeds are 640kbps so it'll take many months, if not over a year, for my first backup to complete. Reply

I was lucky in one regard to the shutdown. My plan was up for auto-renewal next week so I don't have to pay for the time after I've already switched to another service. Reply

Yes, I wondered if they hosted their website on Glacier ... Reply

Backblaze is a non-starter due to the short period of deleted files. This feature of Crashplan has saved me quite a few times. Which service would you recommend that has the retention feature? Reply

I have been a CrashPlan user since its inception. I backup on site but, due to the nature of my business (college professor and textbook author) I needed the added assurance of an off-site service. Yes the new cost is more but I am going to stick with CrashPlan and migrate my files to CrashPlan Business simply because I think the positives out weigh the negatives, especially when comparing CrashPlan Business to the other options for a single user. I too was disappointed but times, and things, change. Hopefully I have made the correct choice for my personal needs. Reply

Chronosync will back up to Amazon S3 and Google Cloud storage services. It will also do backups over your local network to other Macs on your network, even creating bootable clones over the network with the use of ChronoAgent: econtechnologies.com Reply

I've just found out about this and am gutted. I'm a photographer and have around 1tb backed up to Crashplan Central and also backed up to 2 local network drives.

Many of the solutions out there don't allow you to back up to or from NAS drives.

So now I'm not sure what to do, allow time machine to backup the mac and also the full photo archive (which is on an external drive) to the 2 network drives and then I need a cloud solution for the external drive.



I've heard good things about carbonite and backblaze but neither offers the same value or unlimited versioning that Crashplan does. Reply

Aren't you really a business user, in any case? Seems like this move is really where you should have been in the first place. Reply

Hi - I'd like to offer a correction of your description of Carbonite's artificial throttling. Carbonite is designed to work in the background and not disrupt the use of their computer. Carbonite will process and upload files continuously and does not apply any throttling. In some cases, the speed of a computer, home network, or Internet Service Provider may throttle a customer but Carbonite will not. For customers who want to throttle their bandwidth consumption, Carbonite does offer a configuration for customers to enable throttling within the Windows client. Reply

I didn't use the word "throttling," but in my tests, Carbonite was the slowest online backup service by far. The company claims to offer speeds "up to 10 Mbps," which is not very fast if your upstream bandwidth is much higher (as mine is); that can only mean a restriction on the server end. But even then, my actual tests showed much slower speeds—less than 4 Mbps—whereas CrashPlan was just over 20 and Backblaze was just under 20. Reply

Sarah, if you will carefully read the article and not just the comments, you will see that this is a problem the author was trying to solve for Macintosh users, so mentions of "the Windows client" give you away as rushing a bit to reply. Reply

My real problem with all this is that I have over 10 TB of data backed up with Crashplan and they will only migrate over 5TB. Not really sure how to do this. Maybe I should just start a Backblaze back up since it may take until October 2018 to complete. Reply

Is there a compare features link somewhere between CP Home vs Small Business? Also have they rebranded CP PRO to small business? And is the CP PRO/Small business client Java based? Reply

This page says there is such a comparison and provides a link:



https://crashplanforhome.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/115001040651-Compare-CrashPlan-for-Home-and-CrashPlan-for-Small-Business



but when you follow that link, the comparisons do NOT include Crashplan Home. Reply

I will stay until the last possible moment under my current plan, which is January 5. Then I move to the business version for 12 months. After that, I will decide where to go. Not to Carbonite, I tried that once and it was no success on Mac. Not to BackBlaze, the 30 days limit is unacceptable for me (my needs are to backup photos & videos long-term, to prevent against incidental file loss or damage). May be I will stick with the business version, although I find it too expensive. Hopefully another solution will open its doors by that time... or an existing once comes with a new offering to fill the gap for consumers. Reply

Recommendation for a replacement peer to peer backup service?



Google returns: BuddyBackup, and... that's it Reply

With so many cloud backup providers coming online and dying later, it's pretty clear people just don't want to pay what it takes to provide these services. Prices are too low, and business plans are subsidizing the loss-leaders - home users. Combine that with some cloud providers not considering what people will do (E.g., when Microsoft had users with 70+ TB in the unlimited consumer OneDrive, they ended up removing the unlimited plan) and we have the state of backup as it is today.



The key for me is diversification. I use OneDrive myself and have that sync fully to a drive that gets snapshotted weekly, with those snapshots pushed to geo-redundant Azure blob storage. It ain't perfect but it works. Reply

Folks, I just wanted to jump in to say that I've read all the comments, and while I don't have time right now to respond to all of them, I will comment and/or update the article as necessary over the coming days as time permits. Reply

Primarily based on Joe's recommendations I tried CP on my main iMac a while ago. I could never make it work satisfactorily - I looked to me like it would take a year to complete my 2TB backup (and I have a very fast cable internet connection). They then discontinued their "seeding" option (which I was considering), so I cancelled and asked for my money back (which they did refund). I also tried CP on my Win10 PC doing only local backups to an attached USB drive, which seemed to work, but also used a lot of CPU cycles and eventually generated errors saying I couldn't recover data until backup was complete - but backup did nothing.



Reading about the alternatives leaves me with one conclusion: the home backup market is a disaster and every app has major problems.



My solution has been to create and update backups to (multiple) external drives which stay at home, but I also create SuperDuper! images of my boot drives, and also run Time Machine which has worked fine for me.



I understand the argument for off-site storage, but I store one copy of my backup drives in a secure fire safe - so I am not worried about local disasters - if something happened to destroy the local copies, it would be so bad I suspect I would have other more important problems to deal with.



Again, nothing is perfect here. I suspect that the economics of these home-focused applications is very demanding, and these companies are not nonprofit.



David Reply

On the topic of keeping backup drives in a fireproof safe: Many people don't realize that a typical fireproof safe will not keep a hard drive (or other electronic media) safe in a fire. They're designed to protect documents, not media. I believe you need a "class 125" safe. Reply

Sure, in the immediate days and weeks after that disaster you'll have more important things to worry about. But, eventually, you'll want to get back to your life and you'll wonder why you valued 2TB of data enough to build a somewhat complex home backup system but not complete the loop with an offsite backup.



I'm not trying to be snarky but I don't think that you've thought disaster recovery out completely. Reply

CrashPlan Enterprise has also seen some significant changes in v6 that was just released. First, they dropped Mac Server support (i.e. server software won't run on Macs). Second, they dropped the ability to back up Windows Servers! Their model now is to be a complete workforce client/workstation backup solution. Server backups will require an alternative application. So we're dropping our contract with them next year when it runs out. 9 months to find a new "enterprise" cross-platform backup solution. Reply

To me, server backups are a very different use-case compared to client computers which warrant a different backup strategy. Also, if that server is a very large file server for a business, well, the economics don't work out for the backup company. Reply

Just to pick a nit here....Backblaze has never claimed to be a data archive service. For the folks who were backing up then deleting files on CrashPlan you were lucky they had the option to never remove deleted files because they never claimed to be an archive service either. If you truly want to make sure you have cherished items like photos, etc. you're better off putting multiple copies in multiple places. Backblaze B2 (or amazon...or google.....just note B2 because its the cheapest) is perfect for archiving data. Reply

Sorry - but I 100% disagree with your "nit-pick." A backup company should be able to retrieve your data if it's lost. If a virus deletes a random file on your computer, or if I walk up to your computer and delete a bunch of files, you should be able to restore them from your backup solution past 30 days from now. If you can't - your backup provider isn't a backup company. They are an extended recycle bin that wipes clean every 30-days.



After a lot of thought I think I'm sticking with crashplan. it's double the cost now, but there is no company out there doing what they do for the cost. Even if it went from $60 to $120. Reply

Backblaze has been able to retrieve every file I've ever needed them to. I dont have viruses (and if I did I'd know right away that something was wrong). I dont have people walking up to my computer deleting files. If I did i'd have a bigger issue than the 30 day policy at Backblaze. I also have a local time machine backup that I always go to first. Backblaze is my offline solution that I hope I never need. Anything super important I never delete anyhow therefore 30 days isnt an issue. Photos? Music? they're all on external drives that are always plugged in (they're also stored elsewhere...OneDrive in my case in an archive folder). I used to think that the 30 day thing was a big deal....until I actually looked at how I was using CrashPlan. Reply

CP Business a lot more than double CP Home if you have the unlimited Family Plan and backup several Macs. Reply

backblaze is not a backup company. they are a 30-day recycle bin. Reply

Just to clarify, Backblaze does *not* delete all your backups when they're 30 days old, so it's not like a 30-day recycle bin. It deletes only older versions of files, and deleted files, after that time period—but keeps the latest versions of files that are still on your computer indefinitely.



Having said that, I do wish they retained files longer, and I have personally needed to retrieve older files from backups, which is yet another reason to have more than one type of backup. If Backblaze (or whoever) won't give you all the features you want, you may need to do some mixing and matching. Reply

Time Machine does basically the same thing in terms of trimming old versions off the back on a schedule. It's not ideal from the data security standpoint, but it's reasonable for most people in most situations given finite backup space.



What I'd suggest is that if this is a problem for you, you consider an archiving solution in addition to your backup strategy.



For me, backups are about getting recent versions back via Time Machine, getting back to work quickly via a bootable duplicate created by SuperDuper, and having an offsite backup of some sort. Without CrashPlan's peer-to-peer backup, I'll need to do something different for that last one.

Reply

Which validates my point that Backblaze is still a backup solution....just not a data archiving solution ;) Reply

Keep in mind that Backblaze also deletes external drive backups if they haven't been updated in 30 days: https://help.backblaze.com/hc/en-us/articles/217664898-What-happens-to-my-backups-when-I-m-away-or-on-vacation-

I wouldn't use them for that reason. I can't risk losing them just because I haven't plugged in the external drive in a month. Reply

The difference is that if Time Machine has a snapshot from a year ago (which is likely even if it doesn't keep every day from that long ago) it will have all the files from that date. Whereas with Backblaze if you delete a file (even if accidentally), after 30 days it will be deleted from *all* the old snapshots.



Personally, I do not consider it an "archival" case to want to restore a full backup from 31 days ago. Reply

I do not have any personal experiance with any of the products talked about. What I do know that DISK is cheap and disk to disk is fast. I find it cheaper to buy more disk space than to pay vendors. I have a friend who wanted a commercial solution. What he ran into was that he used and the ISP that throttled the data going up. His backup time went to several days for one computer. BTW he is an expert in backups and DR, he is not a typical user but in a way he is. He doesn't have any major demands other than to back up his data in a reasonable amount of time. Reply

Count me as a fellow "green rage monster." They didn't personally mislead me as they did you, but as a loyal customer who also sent a lot of business their way, I am pretty ragey right now. Looking forward to your updated Wirecutter article. Reply

Sorry to see CrashPlan for Home go; despite the clunky Java client, it was a solid product and their support was always first-rate.



I started using Arq a little while back, backing up to Amazon Cloud Drive. Despite Amazon recently raising the prices, it's still perhaps the most cost-effective option for home users with a *lot* of data (I think the jury's still out on Wasabi; storage is very cheap, but download costs are high). I've been impressed with Arq overall, not least because it uploads blazingly fast, even to Cloud Drive (supposedly one of the slower options). Using Arq made me realize how slow CrashPlan was. I'm _still_ trying to get a full backup uploaded to CrashPlan, whereas Arq/Cloud Drive finished backing up everything I have months ago. Reply

It's only a matter of time before they decide that Small-to-Medium-sized Businesses (SMB) aren't as lucrative as the Fortune 500, and screw the SMB customers too. Reply

There are some other alternatives, of which I know very little: SpiderOak, Duplicati, Acronis True Image,* iDrive,* Mozy,* Arq, and Degoo.* My sources were several “alternatives to…” websites. Does anyone know of these?

————

* indicates those which may support iOS and Android. Reply

Here's a comparison of features:



https://www.cloudwards.net/comparison/ Reply

As a previous user of Carbonite I moved to crashplan many years ago when my backup exceeded 200GB and carbonite’s throttling made the service unusably slow. I understand the dislike of the software but haven’t had any problems with my cloud only backups.

When the backup hit 300GB I downloaded the lot to another location and used kdiff to compare the two sets, after reading some real horror stories about corrupted backups with other providers. Didn’t have a single error.

I run crashplan on my server and use chronosync to copy files to be backed up to it. That kept the cost at $5.99 monthly, which I thought was a bargain for currently 860GB of reliable cloud backup.

If I’m reading the offer correctly I can transfer to the small business plan and pay $2.50 a month for a year, and see if there are any more surprises. If nothing else that gives me 15 months to look for alternatives. Reply

The Backblaze blog is very busy today! And the rep is saying they're investigating increasing the 30-day retention + offering a snapshot feature… make your needs known.



https://www.backblaze.com/blog/crashplan-alternative-backup-solution/ Reply

I will console myself with one less Java app.



Now to find something else. Reply

I have experience in lying to customers and employees about the direction of a business. It sucks, I hated it, and I always fought it as hard as I could. I am nearly ready to believe in souls just so I can call the people who impose this sort of thing "soulless" and have it be meaningful. Reply

Code 42 says that CrashPlan for Small Business supports local backups (i.e. a backup to a local folder or drive), just as CrashPlan for home.



But I suspect it doesn't support it for FREE.



Reason is that the CrashPlan for Small Business subscription is $10/month PER DEVICE, and CrashPlan has always counted every computer it is installed on as a separate device.



So if you are currently using CrashPlan to backup a computer but not to the cloud, in the new scheme that would be another $120/year. Reply

A folder or and external drive is not, I don't believe, considered another "device". They're referring to computers.



But what IS noteworthy is that CP for Business does NOT support backups to other computers, which is a key part of my current CP Home backup strategy. Why they would disallow that, I don't know. But that could be the key reason I don't take them up on the 12-month 75% discount. Reply

Not quite the same kind of service but does anyone have thoughts about "UpThere" ? Reply

hey, please try to keep the conversation clean. This is a family oriented site ;-) Reply

I'm bummed to see that they're disabling the desktop client app as well. In addition to the CP cloud backups, I've been backing up to a humble USB drive which has years of versions and revisions on it. It would be great if I could keep the client app around just to comb those archives if I need to find an old file. Even a read-only version would be great. Reply

I am wondering if I need to replace CrashPlan? I use Acronis True Image at least 3 times a week for a wall-to-wall backup on a hard drive which is removed from my computer. To me this seems like the best protection from ransomware, which as far as I can tell can also affect your cloud storage. I also have all my critical files on DropBox Plus, for which I'm paying $99 a year (you can add 120 day retention of deleted files for another $40 per year). So it seems like if the issue is my house burns down or is robbed, Dropbox is protecting me there. Do I really need to also have a cloud backup? Thinking about just not replacing CrashPlan when it expires. Reply

What other options are there for peer-to-peer backups on windows? Ideally, the software will also backup mounted network and external drives.



I'm aware of Chronosync for Mac... I guess I'm looking for the windows equivalent Reply

Anyone familiar with:

"Genie Backup Manager Home" https://www.genie9.com/home/Genie_Backup_Manager_Home/Overview.aspx

"Genie Timeline" https://www.genie9.com/home/Genie_Timeline_Home/overview.aspx

or "Buddy Backup" http://www.buddybackup.com/



Genie Backup Mgr looks like a traditional backup engine (scheduled full, differential, incremental). Genie Timeline looks like it will do "realtime/continuous" block level transfers, deduplication and can customize retention. Buddy Backup doesn't look like it's been maintained Reply

First, as soon as I got the email from CP I went immediately to TidBits and was not disappointed with both the informative summary, and the rational discussion attached. Second, in reading the comments, I think I'm missing something: A non-Java Client? Do tell! If there is such a thing available (and I would have sworn I've been to the CP site more than once looking for just that), and if that native client is the client I will be using if I switch to the CP small business plan, I'd love to download it and give it a test-flight. Reply

That CP email was not a nice thing to see so soon after waking up. I have until May to decide. But since I have about 3 TB on the CP servers, and slow DSL which has taken me years to get that 3 TB up there, I'm probably going to be forced to switch to CP business.



I also have the rage from having recommended CP to a lot of people, even twisting a few arms by citing local earthquake probabilities. Reply

# Crashplan

I agree with the green monster ;)

It is kinda pricy esp. if your backing up a lot of computers



I think also they could have gave us home users a nice letter of gratitude and compassion for taking our CP home away from us.

Instead I just get the feeling it's a business decision and they care more about profit than it's consumer customers.

Such a insensitive feeling letter.



I do think backblaze looks good but I do not want to lose some features like Crashplan will never delete any of my backups unless I manually uncheck it from the backup selection.



Wish CP didn't remove option to get all my data sent to me on a HD if needed.

The CP menu on the top of the screen recently the text is very light and difficult to read. Still that way :p

I have 5TB on crashplan and to move to a new backup service would require re-uploading

It all which I don't wanna do.

I will consider alternatives after a year if backblaze will match features of CP Small biz. Reply

I find it hilariously naive that you've taken issue with Code42 assuring you of the consumer commitment in just May - what did you expect? They're not going to say to anyone that asks, "actually, it's going away, but keep it under your hat and pretty please don't tell anyone, m'kay?"



And for the comments about having no notice, people have literally got (up to) 14 months notice... Reply

Having just migrated to their Small Business solution tonight, the CrashPlanPro app is still Java, it is not native - which I hoped. I'll stay with them until my sub runs out mid Jan then that's it and I'll be migrating the rest of the family to BB.



Two weeks ago I had finally had enough of the CP garage and started researching options and settled on BackBlaze (BB) for immediate backup of most stuff (they don't backup a lot of stuff so watch out for that) and an Arq / B2 setup for absolutely everything I need backed up in all versions from all external drives. The Arq interface leaves a lot to be desired but I can work with it - I'm a software engineer - don't like it, but it'll do.



I also run a Time Machine (TM) setup and a SuperDuper clone of my boot drive as TM is unreliable, but local, and should my hard drive crash, I'll lose days restoring everything to get it up and running. My SuperDuper clone will get me back up and running in minutes instead of days. Reply Edit