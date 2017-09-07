Retrospect, Inc. has released Retrospect 14.5 with support for MySQL, PostreSQL, and MongoDB database protection via script hooks. The backup software also adds support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and the Apple File System (APFS), makes the Backup Report available as a daily email, certifies integration with the Wasabi cloud storage solution, resolves an issue with Configuration Import where long names or certain characters led to application crash, and fixes a bug where the client's History tab failed to populate after the engine had been restarted. You can download a free 45-day trial of Retrospect, and the company is offering a 15 percent discount (when using the coupon code noted on this blog post) in response to the recent announcement that CrashPlan for Home will be discontinued (see "CrashPlan Discontinues Consumer Backups," 22 August 2017). ($119 new, 178 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
