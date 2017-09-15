 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
iPhone iPad iPod | 15 Sep 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (51)

iTunes 12.7 Giveth, but Mostly It Taketh Apps and Ringtones Away

by Kirk McElhearn Send Email to Author

As autumn arrives in the Northern Hemisphere, we welcome some familiar things: the leaves change color, the weather turns cooler, and iTunes gets an update. Apple hasn’t always changed iTunes at this time of year, but the last three major versions — 10, 11, and 12 — have coincided with the release of a new iPhone in September.

This week, Apple released iTunes 12.7. It requires OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite or later and is a free download from the Apple Web site or via Software Update. Although it’s not a major number update, it’s notable for losing more features than it gains.

iTunes users have long accused the app of being bloated, though I strongly disagree with this standpoint. (See “Is iTunes Bloated?” (27 September 2010), and a 2015 update to that article on my Web site.) Bloat is in the eye of the beholder. It’s simple to hide iTunes features you don’t use, and if more people did that they would be less annoyed by iTunes.

In any case, this is the first time that Apple has addressed what one might call a surfeit of features in iTunes. But the company may have gone too far, as evidenced by the dialog below. The most significant changes apply to iOS apps, but iTunes U, ringtones, and Internet radio are also affected. Let’s look at those first, and then double back to apps.


A New Building for iTunes U -- Apple launched iTunes U in 2012 as part of a broader strategy for providing tools for the education market (see “Apple Goes Back to School with iBooks 2, iBooks Author, and iTunes U,” 19 January 2012). iTunes U offers course material, some of it from major universities around the world, in the form of audio and video lectures, sometimes in conjunction with ebooks, PDFs, and other media.

Within iTunes, iTunes U was just another media kind in the Media Picker above the iTunes sidebar. As such, it was low hanging fruit in Apple’s quest to streamline iTunes, and it’s no longer available there.


However, there are actually two types of iTunes U content: collections and public courses, and they’ve moved to different places.

Apple says that iTunes U collections move into the Podcasts category in both iTunes and the iTunes Store; they’re also available in the iOS Podcasts app. Educators who use iTunes U collections may find this change a bit complicated, but as long as they provide the appropriate links to their students and follow Apple’s instructions, it shouldn’t be a problem.

In contrast, Apple notes that iTunes U public courses (it’s unclear how to tell the difference) now appear only in the iTunes U app in iOS.

Watch That Tone -- Another casualty in Apple’s war on iTunes feature bloat is ringtones. Since the advent of the iPhone in 2007, iTunes has served as a repository for ringtones. Since that time, Apple has sold ringtones, which have proved an extremely lucrative market for snippets of music, but iTunes also allowed you to add custom ringtones, even those you have created yourself. Starting in 2011, Apple also offered this option for the alert tones that play when you receive notifications on your iOS device.

iTunes 12.7 removes the Tones library. You can no longer store ringtones and alert tones in iTunes, nor can you sync them automatically to your iOS device. There is still a way to move them to your device; I’ll get to that in a minute.

You haven’t been able to buy tones from the iTunes Store on the Mac for some time. To purchase tones, you must go through the iOS Settings app. Go to Sounds (or Sounds & Haptics), and tap a tone, such as Ringtone. Then, under Store, tap Tones (iOS 10) or Tone Store (iOS 11).

One Small Step for Internet Radio -- Internet radio — real-world radio stations streaming over the Internet, not to be confused with Apple Music Radio — has been around for a long time.

In iTunes 12.7, Apple has moved the Internet Radio option from the Media Picker to the sidebar, which probably streamlines access. Tomato, tomahto.


Bulldozing the iOS App Store -- The above changes pale in comparison to Apple’s removal of the iOS App Store from iTunes 12.7. You can no longer download or purchase iOS apps from iTunes on your Mac; you can no longer manage a library of apps on your Mac; and — most problematic — you can no longer sync apps from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad.

I would wager that most iOS users don’t use iTunes for anything related to iOS — not even for backups. It’s not like in the early days of the iPhone when iTunes was necessary for activation and updating iOS. Even so, this change is problematic for users who rely on their apps being available locally.

Take, for example, a family with four iOS devices. One person may manage all the devices from a Mac, downloading apps to iTunes and syncing them to the devices. This approach is especially useful in areas where Internet access is slow or has a data cap.

Some people store large iOS apps on a Mac to keep them handy for syncing to an iOS device, but without having them consume space on the iOS device at all times. An example would be a game you play only occasionally. (If this is you, check out a new iOS 11 feature, in Settings > iTunes & App Stores, that lets iOS temporarily offload apps while retaining their settings and data. This feature won’t solve the problem of limited bandwidth or the annoyance of waiting for a download, but it will help some users.)

But there is another more serious consequence. Have you ever had to restore your iPhone or iPad from scratch? Some problems do require a full wipe and restore. If this happens to you, and you have backed up to iTunes, you can restore much of the device’s content from this iTunes backup, potentially saving hours of downloading time over an iCloud backup. But with iTunes 12.7, even if you’ve made an iTunes backup, because each app will have to download anew, the process is guaranteed to take much longer than before, likely hours instead of minutes. A couple of years ago, I had only about 2 Mbps download bandwidth, and if I needed to restore all the apps on my iPhone from iCloud, I had to run it overnight.

Another problem with removing iOS apps affects app developers and how people like to download new apps. Imagine that you see an article about an iOS app on a site like TidBITS on your Mac and click a link to load the developer’s Web site, where you read more about the app and decide to buy it. This common action happens so often that Apple has provided developers with “Download on the App Store” buttons.

Previously, if you clicked one of these buttons, iTunes would launch, and if you clicked Get or Buy, you’d download the app to your Mac, after which you could sync the app to your iOS device or have it automagically download there as well. This is no longer the case. Now those Web buttons redirect to iTunes, which sends you to a Web page showing information about the app; it’s the same information you would see on the App Store, just formatted differently. But you can’t purchase the app. You’ll have to copy and paste the page’s URL to your iOS device in some fashion and tap it there to load the app in the App Store.

Apple’s decision to remove the iOS App Store from iTunes is perplexing. On the one hand, it would make sense to remove app syncing from iTunes if Apple were to remove all syncing and create a separate app to sync content — they could call it iSync. But Apple didn’t do that. And while I’m sure only a small percentage of people sync anything from iTunes anymore, this change is painful for those who do sync apps. (A small percentage of a billion users is still a lot of people.)

Removing the ability to purchase apps from iTunes on a computer is even more confusing, because it cuts out an important way that many developers send customers to the App Store, and will make these developers unhappy. Perhaps Apple’s long-term intention is to move iOS apps into the Mac App Store, which could allow Mac users to purchase iOS apps even if they cannot download them locally. But if this is the case, why didn’t Apple do so immediately?

Sync Workarounds -- While you cannot automatically sync apps or tones from iTunes to an iOS device, there is a workaround. When you connect an iOS device to iTunes, click it in the iTunes navigation bar and then look in the sidebar for the On My Device section. You can copy an app or tone from a folder on your Mac to your device by dragging it to that section.


So, you can still create custom ringtones and alert tones, but you must use this kludge to copy them to your device. In fact, you can also use this trick to copy apps to your device! Unfortunately, since you can’t download new apps or updates to existing apps to your computer anymore, this workaround won’t be useful for long. (See Apple’s technical note for more information.)

Note that your apps will still be on your Mac, even if you don’t see them in iTunes. To see them, go to the ~/Music/iTunes/iTunes Media/Mobile Applications folder in your home folder. You can delete this folder, if you plan to download them to your iOS devices in the future, or leave the folder there if you want to copy any apps to your iPhone or iPad manually. The folder might be pretty big, so deleting it could give you back a fair amount of drive space.

New Apple Music Feature -- Despite removing all these longstanding capabilities, iTunes 12.7 does introduce one major new Apple Music feature. In iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra, you can share what you listen to on Apple Music with your friends, and see what they’ve been listening to, starting via a prompt on the For You screen.


This feature is partly controlled by a new checkbox on the iTunes General preference pane called Use Listening History.


It’s a little unclear how this social sharing of music will work, but once iOS 11 and iTunes 12.7 are more widely installed, it should become more obvious.

Summing Up -- In the end, Apple has made a big mistake in removing the App Store from iTunes 12.7. Apple seems to think that everyone has unlimited high-speed broadband; not only is this not the case across many parts of the United States, particularly in rural areas, but in many countries “broadband” doesn’t exist. Even in developed countries, users may have usage caps on their Internet service or are charged exorbitant overage fees.

Further, this move strikes me as being bad for developers, despite Apple’s constant claims of support. I have no way of knowing what percentage of apps are purchased through iTunes on the Mac, but it’s non-zero — TidBITS publisher Adam Engst said that he finds and buys iOS apps exclusively on his Mac. Anecdotally, I’ve heard from a lot of people who prefer finding iOS apps via Google searches or browsing the App Store on a Mac rather than on an iPhone’s tiny screen. So removing the App Store from iTunes will hurt both the Mac user experience and developer revenues.

But for better or worse, this is where we are today. iTunes 12.7, as Apple says in its release notes, “focuses on music, movies, TV shows, and audiobooks.” That may be true, but the loss of local syncing options for iTunes-related content has thoroughly confused matters.

I think the best solution for users and developers alike would be for Apple to update the App Store app on the Mac to allow browsing and purchasing of iOS apps as well as Mac apps. Then Apple could move the syncing capabilities of iTunes into a standalone iSync app that would give those without high-speed Internet access the capability of managing their iOS devices from a Mac.

 

Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
 

Comments about iTunes 12.7 Giveth, but Mostly It Taketh Apps and Ringtones Away

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Michael E. Cohen  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-09-15 16:01
You wrote, "Now those Web buttons redirect to iTunes, which sends you to a Web page showing information about the app; it’s the same information you would see on the App Store, just formatted differently. But you can’t purchase the app. You’ll have to copy and paste the page’s URL to your iOS device in some fashion and tap it there to load the app in the App Store."

This is, in fact, a bummer. However, if you use iCloud, you can leave the page open on your Mac and, via Safari integration with iCloud, you can open the same page on your iOS device—iCloud lets you see the Safari pages that are open on all of your iCloud connected devices.

It's still clumsy, but marginally less clumsy than copying and pasting URLs.
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 16:27
When it works, which is not always the case.
Reply
Michael E. Cohen  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-09-15 16:32
It works better in iOS 11. In fact, when you have a Web page open in Safari on your Mac, and your iOS 11 device is within spitting distance, a Handoff Safari icon appears in your Dock that you can quickly tap to get to the same page. Still not perfect, but much better. (BTW: I just tried it with my old iPad Air running the iOS 11 GM release and the Handoff stuff works fine, so it's not as though you need the latest iDevice to do this.)
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 16:39
But the still assumes that you have both devices handy.
Reply
Burt Johnson  2017-09-15 17:18
That assumes you use Safari too. I haven't used that browser for many, many years. I prefer Chrome, partly because I frequently refer to pages in languages I do not read, and Chrome auto-translates them to English...
Reply
Forrest  2017-09-15 16:03
I'm in that "tiny" boat of users who actively use iTunes to backup and store occasionally used apps. For instance, when I go traveling and might not have cellular or wifi connections, there are select offline map apps that I put on my iPhone. Then, when I'm home again, I take them off until the next time. Repeated downloading through the iPhone seems, frankly, stupid. I sure hope Apple brings back the iTunes App Store and backup and syncing functionality in a new MacOS app. I'm going to hold off upgrading to iTunes 12.7 (and thus High Sierra??) as long as I can.
Reply
Burt Johnson  2017-09-15 16:07
I wish holding off were an option. The next morning, after the announcement, my Mac gave me the license warning for the new iTunes. It had downloaded it without my request or consent. :(
Reply
William Lisowski  2017-09-15 16:19
One reason that "Automatically check for updates" is turned off in the App Store tab in System Preferences on all my Macs. (True also on my iOS devices. I also drive a stick shift. I have control issues, apparently.)
Reply
Forrest  2017-09-15 16:31
Time Machine?
Reply
Paul  2017-09-15 16:35
I also have that off, but it made no difference here; the update (or downgrade if you so wish) was simply installed. The only way to get the previous version back would be from a Time Machine backup.

The link on Apple's website to the previous version actually delivers the latest version!
Reply
Paul  2017-09-15 16:47
And restoring from a Time Machine backup is blocked because "iTunes is needed by MacOS". The only way would be to manually copy the previous iTunes version to the Mac, boot from another machine or partition and swap the apps.
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 17:07
Or, delete it from Terminal, then reinstall. You might be able to restore from Time Machine; I've never tried that.

It's worth point out that when I checked earlier, iTunes 12.6.2 was the version you could download from the iTunes Download page, not 12.7.
Reply
Burt Johnson  2017-09-15 19:11
It would likely just auto-destroy again though. Even if it allowed the prior iTunes to stay on your machine, I am sure it will not be supported by Apple servers much longer, if they are this aggressive about forcing the removal of this service from our computers.
Reply
Simon  2017-09-15 19:35
> One reason that "Automatically check for updates"
> is turned off in the App Store tab in System Preferences
> on all my Macs. (True also on my iOS devices. I also
> drive a stick shift. I have control issues, apparently.)

Same here.

It is exactly because of situations like these that I will never allow Apple to auto-update anything on any of my systems, Mac or iOS.

That said, I cannot even drive stick. ;)
Reply
Burt Johnson  2017-09-15 16:04
EVERY single release of iTunes in the last decade has been WORSE than the previous! There is absolutely nothing of value added this time (AGAIN), yet they take away the critical app support.

I am one of those with very limited bandwidth, and 6 family devices to sync. This is JUST PLAIN DUMB!

I have loved Mac since I got my first Mac 128 in 1984, but Apple has lost its way, and I have not been able to recommend them for many years now. I am starting to regret owning them myself. :(

Oh yes, they also took away info on TV shows. It no longer shows the date original broadcast unless you do a full "get info", which interrupts showing the show. Another STUPID loss!
Reply
Paul F Henegan  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-09-15 16:21
I strongly and respectfully disagree with you. Given the history of iTunes as a jumped-up version of Soundjam MP (iTunes still uses the same AppleScript dictionary), its reversion to a media manager is not only natural but also desirable. Let there be a separate daemon, something like iSync ;) to manage multiple devices.
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 16:25
SooundJam was more than 15years ago. I think most people have moved on.
Reply
Burt Johnson  2017-09-15 17:20
Well, SoundJam was 15 years ago, and I said "in the last decade." Thus, such ancient history is not even worth mentioning...
Reply
jcerro  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-09-15 19:45
The problem is that Apple *didn't* provide a separate mechanism "like iSync" to perform App backups. I suspect that if they had created a seprate "iSync" app that allowed full device backups, including App backups, Burt Johnson (and many others) would not be nearly so upset.
Reply
William Lisowski  2017-09-15 16:15
You suggest that apps are not stored as part of an iTunes backup of an iOS device, but that instead apps are restored by downloading from the App Store.

That is certainly the case for iCloud backups. It has been my understanding that apps have been included in iTunes backups, so that devices could be fully restored from a backup to exactly the state they were in at the time of the backup. When iCloud backups were implemented, this was a reason for remaining with iTunes backups.

Is my understanding incorrect, or have iTunes backups changed as well in this latest release?
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 16:26
Apps have never been stored in backups, just pointers to apps. It would be terribly inefficient to back up apps.
Reply
Dana Schwartz  2017-09-15 16:36
Another consideration should be that Apple knows your key for "encrypted" backups to iCloud, so your data is much safer encrypted and stored locally
Reply
Paul  2017-09-15 16:40
They actually did back up apps. All apps not in the local library were copied from the iOS device to the Mac, unless you chose not to do so.
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 16:44
No. iTunes transferred purchases, but those apps were not part of the device backups. That ended with iOS 9.
Reply
William Lisowski  2017-09-15 16:53
Are you saying that until iOS 9, apps were part of the device backups? Or do I misunderstand your meaning in this post (16:44), since that would contradict your earlier post (16:26)?
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 17:06
Apps were never part of iOS device backups. Apps were transferred if they weren't in the iOS library until iOS 9. This changed because of app thinning; the app on your device didn't have all the assets of the full app. But if you downloaded an app to iTunes, it did, so it could sync to any device, or be used when restoring a device.
Reply
Burt Johnson  2017-09-15 17:24
I have never used iCloud for backups. All my backups have been local. My internet connection here in the boonies sucks, and make iCloud completely impractical.

And yes, I have been forced to revert and restore my devices two or three times in past years (6 iOS devices in family now, and for many years). The old process was a nuisance, but this new one looks totally unworkable. It will literally take 3 or 4 DAYS to download the apps again. :(

(I had better modem connectivity in Calif in 1990 than I have now...)
Reply
Paul  2017-09-15 16:24
The removal of the Mac from the iOS app buying process is a blunder like Apple alone makes them. Exploring and finding iOS apps is beyond impractical on an iOS device. Sometimes I wonder if there's a fifth column hard at work within Apple trying to sabotage things. We have seen the same shit happen with FCP7 where someone practiced machete-management too, causing boatloads of unwarranted trouble for many pro customers.

So for now, until *maybe* Apple comes to its senses, I'll be exploring iOS apps on the Mac, and when I find something interesting, type the name on my iPad and buy it there. Ridiculous!
Reply
Brian  2017-09-15 16:37
It needs High Sierra. It shouldn't have been released this week. Ill timing on Apples behalf.
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 16:40
No it doesn’t. It runs on Sierra.
Reply
Paul  2017-09-15 16:56
Can you explain what needs HS? I am on the HS Public beta and I have seen the exact same trouble as Sierra users have.
Reply
Brian  2017-09-15 20:50
In Prefernces>Sharing>Content Sharing. That what it needs. Only found in HS.
Reply
Forrest  2017-09-15 17:30
I'm on El Capitan and the Mac is urging me to update...
Reply
Brian  2017-09-15 20:49
I downgraded after I found one of my apps wouldn't work with 12.7. Still have apps and backup for my iPhone and iPad's
Reply
jestyn  2017-09-15 16:44
I just found 30 GB of space on my 256gb macbook air, by deleting all the apps I was syncing to it! So, something lost, something gained, until my ipad needs re-loading from scratch...
Reply
John R  2017-09-15 16:59
To solve issues that crop up ever so often, I have wiped and restored my devices many times over the years, each time using my backups in iTunes. I want to continue to save my data locally. I do not want to rely upon Comcast giving my data back to me from the Apple Cloud.
Reply
Bernard  2017-09-15 17:16
In the old iTunes syncing e-books was inconsistent, it worked for some users and did not for others. 12.7 seems to have fixed this.
On the other hand, almost none of the View > Sort by options works for sorting the audiobook library. You can sort by year within genre or by year within author but almost nothing else. Yet another occasion when one asks "do they test this stuff before releasing it?"
Reply
Simon  2017-09-15 17:47
I agree with you wholeheartedly, Kirk.

Just one minor issue. Interesting little difference. The path you quote is
~/Music/iTunes/iTunes Media/Mobile Applications
but on my system it's actually
~/Music/iTunes/iTunes Music/Mobile Applications
which is of course nonsense because apps have nothing to do with Music.

You probably know what causes this difference between our systems, but I'm clueless.
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 17:52
A few years ago, they changed the name of the folder from iTunes Music to iTunes Media. If you haven’t done a clean install since then, you still have the old name. I think this was around iTunes 8 or so.
Reply
Simon  2017-09-15 17:59
That must be it. Thanks, I knew you'd be able to pin it down.

Any idea if I'd break anything by simply renaming my iTunes Music folder to iTunes Media?
Reply
Kirk  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-15 18:04
No, but make sure you check the Advanced presences in iTunes and change the folder. It might not see the change unless you tell it.
Reply
Simon  2017-09-15 18:33
Got it. Thanks a bunch! :)
Reply
Simon  2017-09-15 17:57
Unfortunately, it looks like I'm going to have to upgrade iTunes and put up with this baloney since I want to install the new iOS 11 on my iPhone (for the improved directions in Maps).

I certainly wouldn't have minded some serious uncluttering of iTunes. Apple could have, ask Kirk suggests, attempted to split media from syncing and iOS device management. iSnyc might have been tongue-in-cheek, but why not?
Reply
Simon  2017-09-15 17:55
People like myself have preferred backing up to a Mac than to iCloud because that entrusts only myself with safeguarding my personal information rather than bringing Apple's cloud into the loop and being forced to trust them, their security, and their level of collaboration with government or private companies.

That also meant that apps were locally backed up. And could be reinstalled quickly and easily, including older versions and/or apps bought by my spouse (via cross-authorizing on our iOS devices). I'm pretty sure Apple sees these last two things breaking as a great added benefit to what they're advertising as "reducing clutter" (which obviously nobody would oppose to per se). Thanks for the corporate thuggery, Tim. Feels almost a bit like the MS of the 90s.
Reply
chrischram@gmail.com  2017-09-15 17:58
The release of the downgraded iTunes 12.7 was premature at best. Yes, it makes a lot of sense to offload iOS apps to App Store.app, but those two transitions should have come simultaneously, perhaps with the release of High Sierra. As a side note, knowing that iOS 11 would not support 32-bit apps, I cleaned those out some time ago. However, using iTunes 12.6, when one of those apps got updated, I would be notified of the fact, and I could easily restore it. Under iTunes 12.7, that scenario is now close to impossible to achieve.
Reply
Stewart  2017-09-15 19:19
Support for iBooks has also been removed.which will affect users of non-drm ebooks. Hopefully there are solutions using the new files app moving forward
Reply
Michael Schmitt  2017-09-15 19:59
Let's say you purchase an app after iOS 11. That's your property. Then you need to restore your phone, or migrate to a new phone, or install it on a different device. Can you be sure that the app is still available to be redownloaded?

Apple's Terms and Conditions emphatically say NO: "Content may not be available for Redownload if that Content is no longer offered on our Services."

In fact, the Terms and Conditions leave no grey area. You are supposed to backup your apps, because Apple makes no guarantees:

"It is your responsibility not to lose, destroy, or damage Content once downloaded. We encourage you to back up your Content regularly.

YOU SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKING UP YOUR OWN SYSTEM, INCLUDING ANY CONTENT ACQUIRED OR RENTED THROUGH THE SERVICES."

So what we have here is Apple is trying to absolve themselves from all responsibility, and yet they have removed the ability to comply with these terms.

I don't see how this would stand up in a lawsuit.
Reply
Ian Stavert  2017-09-15 22:48
I am one of the small proportion of folk who have always managed my iDevices through iTunes on my Macs. I mostly buy apps on the Mac and transfer them when I sync and update. I also buy off the App Store on iOS, and it's seemed to me that updates downloaded to iTunes on the Mac of apps purchased on iOS have never been synced, and I always have to do that on the iDevice. I see where Apple are going with this. But I have apps that I use when I'm traveling, and take off my iDevices when I'm home, so I'm wondering how I'll be able to keep on doing that. Currently I don't have bandwidth issues, but if I'm going to do that "tree-change" like I've been thinking about I could quite possible be limited to mobile data internet, and that would be a different ball game. I'm glad I found out not to download iTunes 12.7 until I upgrade to High Sierra because I always wait anyway for a dot point update before changing.
Reply
mguz  2017-09-16 01:29
I am another of the many who manage their mobile devices via the iTunes interface.

This is definitely a downgrade.
I loved being able to move apps around on my larger computer screen s rather than puttering about on the small screen. The interface also allowed me to see EASILY which apps took up a lot of space, and quickly restore in case of trouble.

Now in my slower (10mb) service area, I will be awaiting till heck freezes over to resync my iPhones and iPads. (3 phones, 3 iPads)

Not a good move, Apple.

The competition is looking better each iteration you release.
Reply
Yongkykun  2017-09-16 02:10
Imagine getting your brand new iPhone X. Now imagine the amount of data you need to re-download from App Store. I have hundreds of gigs of games and apps on my iDevices. This now makes me feel like a device upgrade is way too cumbersome. I'd stick with my current iPhone since I don't want to wait till my face is full of beard just to get all my apps working on the new device.
Reply
jimcarr  2017-09-16 03:19
Kirk wrote:
I think the best solution for users and developers alike would be for Apple to update the App Store app on the Mac to allow browsing and purchasing of iOS apps as well as Mac apps. Then Apple could move the syncing capabilities of iTunes into a standalone iSync app that would give those without high-speed Internet access the capability of managing their iOS devices from a Mac.

---

Because everybody would rather use 3 or 4 Mac apps to manage their iOS devices when one app used to do the job.

Apple may have forgotten that it should be easy to do things from iOS but it should be even easier or better if you do it from a Mac.

--Jim
Reply
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Add a comment
 