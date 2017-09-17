Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 11.6.8 with a brief maintenance release for the long-standing text editor. The update addresses an issue that caused incorrect warnings about modification date changes when saving changes to existing documents on APFS volumes while running macOS 10.13 High Sierra. It also fixes a bug where the Capitalize Lines change case operation would behave strangely, resolves a problem where the default browser preview command on the Markup menu wasn’t correctly populated, and fixes a bug where clicking on a file-relative link in a live preview window would fail. ($49.99, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
BBEdit 11.6.8
