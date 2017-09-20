Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.3, ensuring compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra for both Airfoil and Airfoil Satellite for Mac. The wireless audio broadcasting app also corrects an audible glitch that could sometimes be heard when a Computer device was started, ensures the audio capture engine works with single-site Web browsers, and turns off nested preferences when a parent preference is turned off. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)