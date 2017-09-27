Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.1, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and adding a few enhancements following its recent feature-packed release (see “ChronoSync 4.8,” 17 September 2017). The synchronization and backup app adds the capability to schedule a free standing task document if no tasks are being tracked in the ChronoSync Organizer window, reimplements interface animations for all Assistants and the Validator function, improves logging and progress feedback when “blessing” a destination volume in a bootable backup, fixes a bug that could cause a deadlock between the main ChronoSync application and the ChronoSync Scheduler, and resolves several bugs associated with performing automatic update checks. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
