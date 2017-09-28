iBooks Author 2.6

Apple has updated iBooks Author to version 2.6 with the capability to add images and videos from the Photos app using the Media Browser or via drag and drop. The ebook production and publishing app also brings support for wide color gamut images and Apple's standard inclusion of unspecified performance and stability improvements. (Free from the Mac App Store, 409 MB, 10.11+)
