iFinance 4.3.1

Synium Software has released the financial management app iFinance 4.3 with a number of new features and improvements. The update now enables you to add contacts to accounts as the account holder, adds automatic detection of transfers between accounts when importing via an HBCI/FinTS or CSV file, improves speed when downloading data from certain banks, modernizes memory management, adds an option to close the database after a certain amount of timed inactivity, and provides support for currencies with 1/1000 sub units (such as the Tunisian dinar, Bahraini dinar, Iraqi dinar, Kuwaiti dinar, and Libyan dinar). Shortly after the release of version 4.3, Synium Software issues 4.3.1 to fix unspecified bugs.

Synium has discounted both iFinance for Mac and iFinance for iOS for a limited time, with the Mac app priced at $17.99 (normally $35.99) and the iOS app priced at $3.99 (regularly $8.99). ($35.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 24.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)