 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.

 

 

Pick an apple! 
Become a TidBITS member!
 

 

TidBITS Watchlist
 
 
Watchlist | 02 Oct 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

iFinance 4.3.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Synium Software has released the financial management app iFinance 4.3 with a number of new features and improvements. The update now enables you to add contacts to accounts as the account holder, adds automatic detection of transfers between accounts when importing via an HBCI/FinTS or CSV file, improves speed when downloading data from certain banks, modernizes memory management, adds an option to close the database after a certain amount of timed inactivity, and provides support for currencies with 1/1000 sub units (such as the Tunisian dinar, Bahraini dinar, Iraqi dinar, Kuwaiti dinar, and Libyan dinar). Shortly after the release of version 4.3, Synium Software issues 4.3.1 to fix unspecified bugs.

Synium has discounted both iFinance for Mac and iFinance for iOS for a limited time, with the Mac app priced at $17.99 (normally $35.99) and the iOS app priced at $3.99 (regularly $8.99). ($35.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 24.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to John Shigeoka, Howard Mullinack, Paul N Schatz, and
Tim Cole for their generous support!
 

Comments about iFinance 4.3.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 