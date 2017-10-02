TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 2 October 2017

Interarchy 10.0.7 -- Receiving its first maintenance release since November 2014, Nolobe’s file transfer client Interarchy has been updated to version 10.0.7, adding compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The release includes a workaround for a bug in High Sierra that prevented clicks in the sidebar and toolbar from registering, and the app now requires OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. This Nolobe blog post promises that version 11 will be released soon and that those who purchase a new license for Interarchy 10 will receive a free upgrade to Interarchy 11 when it’s released. ($64 new, free update, 5.7 MB, 10.10+)

iFinance 4.3.1 -- Synium Software has released the financial management app iFinance 4.3 with new features and improvements. The update now enables you to add contacts to accounts as the account holder, adds automatic detection of transfers between accounts when importing via an HBCI/FinTS or CSV file, improves speed when downloading data from certain banks, modernizes memory management, adds an option to close the database after a certain amount of timed inactivity, and provides support for currencies with 1/1000 sub units (such as the Tunisian dinar, Bahraini dinar, Iraqi dinar, Kuwaiti dinar, and Libyan dinar). Shortly after the release of version 4.3, Synium Software issued 4.3.1 to fix unspecified bugs.

Synium has discounted both iFinance for Mac and iFinance for iOS for a limited time, with the Mac app priced at $17.99 (normally $35.99) and the iOS app priced at $3.99 (regularly $8.99). ($35.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 24.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

FileMaker Pro 16.0.2 -- FileMaker has released version 16.0.2 of its FileMaker Pro database software for the Mac (reviewed by William Porter earlier this year; see “FileMaker 16’s Invisible Brilliance,” 12 June 2017). This maintenance release resolves a bug with the Script Debugger (which reset the scrolling position and showed the active script step at the bottom of the display area), improves the performance of the SortValues and UniqueValues functions, fixes a bug where external script steps evaluated calculated values for repetitions incorrectly, and resolves an issue where opening and closing a record without modifying it increased the internal record modification count. If you have an individual license for either version 14 or 15, you can upgrade to FileMaker Pro 16 for $197 — upgrade eligibility for version 13 licenses ended on 22 September 2017. ($329 new, $197 upgrade, free update from version 16, 4.4 MB for updater file, release notes, 10.11+)

VMware Fusion 10.0.1 -- Skipping over version 9 (from its previous version 8, which debuted in 2015), VMware has released version 10 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package in both standard and Pro editions. Built for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and Microsoft Windows 10 (including the Fall 2017 Creators Update), both editions receive an updated interface, improved New VM and Migrate Your PC Wizards, and an enhanced Metal graphics engine with up to 65 percent better performance.

Designed for IT professionals and developers, VMware Fusion 10 Pro now includes a secure RESTful API service designed for automation and third-party software integration, adds support for Microsoft’s new Virtualization Based Security features, and improves integration with VMware’s vSphere platform with stability and performance enhancements to take advantage of newer Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen CPU features.

Shortly after the announced release of version 10, VMware issued version 10.0.1 to fix a number of bugs, notably an issue for users running non-English versions of macOS who experienced a failure when powering on virtual machines with 3D acceleration enabled.

Both editions of VMware Fusion 10 can run on all Macs released in 2011 or later (except the 2012 Mac Pro with the Intel Xeon W3565 processor), as well as 2010 Mac Pros. 10.11 El Capitan is now the minimum OS requirement.

VMware Fusion 10 costs $79 for the standard edition and $159 for Fusion Pro (a $40 decrease from the previous release). Those with Fusion 7, 8, or 8.5 licenses can upgrade for $49 (standard) or $119 (Pro). Purchases of version 8.5 made on or after 22 August 2017 are eligible for a free upgrade. You can download a free trial from this VMware store page. ($79.99/$159.99 new, $49/$119 upgrades, free update from version 10, 470 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

BusyCal 3.2.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.2 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.2 with improvements to both apps. The BusyCal 3.2.2 fixes a redraw bug that occurred when selecting search results on macOS 10.13 High Sierra, resolves an issue with pasting multiple events from the clipboard into other apps, improves handling of .ics calendar event files containing leading spaces, and disables natural language processing when entering new events in Month view day cells. (A few days before BusyCal 3.2.2, BusyMac had released version 3.2.1 to fix unspecified issues in High Sierra.)

BusyContacts 1.2.2 corrects a problem with the Activity List not displaying emails and chats in High Sierra and fixes a bug pasting multiple contacts from the clipboard into other apps. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Piezo 1.5.5 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.5.5, adding full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and ensuring that Piezo’s popover now behaves as expected in High Sierra. The “charmingly simple” audio recording app also updates its audio capture engine to fully support single-site browser (SSB) apps such as those made by Epichrome. Piezo requires 10.10 Yosemite or later (a requirement added in version 1.5.3, released in July 2017). ($19 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 8.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Hazel 4.2 -- Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.2, rejiggering the Copy action to use APFS’s cloning feature on APFS-formatted drives. The file cleanup utility also resolves a crash that occurred after entering a comma in the tag field, adds VoiceOver support for tokens in pattern fields, revises the Export All function to provide more descriptive names if more than one folder shares a name, fixes a bug with RAR files that would result in the parent folder being moved to the trash after unarchiving, and resolves an issue where matching dates with “am” in them had their hour altered. ($32 new or $49 for five-member family pack, free update, 9.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

iStat Menus 6.0 -- Bjango Software has released version 6.0 of iStat Menus, a major upgrade for the menubar-based system monitoring utility that adds customizable notifications, hotkey support, and a new weather widget. You’ll be able to configure alert banners that appear in Notification Center (such as a daily weather forecast or when memory usage tops a specified amount), and the customizable Notification Center widget gives you a quick glance at CPU, Memory, Network, Disk, and Processes data.

In addition to a refined interface with more colors and theme options, iStat Menus 6.0 also enables you to set keyboard shortcuts for each menu dropdown, adds improved history graphs with tooltips for timestamps and values, lets you reorder pop-up menus and hide sections, provides support for AirPods battery level display, enables you to add multiple world clocks, and adds new localizations (for 36 languages in total).

The Weather menubar dropdown menu is powered by Dark Sky and Weather Underground, and it includes current temperature, hourly forecast, weekly overview, and more. However, the Weather feature requires an additional subscription. Purchase of iStat Menus 6 provides 6 months of free weather data that’s refreshed every 60 minutes. After 6 months, you can buy a data pack that lasts for 12 months for $1.99 (60-minute updates), $3.99 (30-minute updates), or $5.99 (15-minute updates). For more details on the weather feature, see this Bjango support page.





iStat Menus 6.0 costs $18 for a single license with 6 months of weather data ($25 for a family pack that can be installed on up to five Macs), and you can upgrade from iStat Menus 3, 4, or 5 for $9.99 ($14.99 for the family pack). ($18 new, $9.99 upgrade, 20.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Mellel 4.0.1 -- RedleX has issued Mellel 4.0.1, the first maintenance release following the word processor’s recent major update to version 4.0 (see “Mellel 4.0,” 27 August 2017). The update fixes many issues in Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard (including missing palettes and a “misbehaving” side pane), improves find-and-replace performance, fixes a bug that caused bad rendering of references inside notes, and resolves an issue that turned on the discrete GPU when Mellel launched (causing higher energy consumption). ($59 new from RedleX and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update, 93.6 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

iBooks Author 2.6 -- Apple has updated iBooks Author to version 2.6 with the capability to add images and videos from the Photos app using the Media Browser or via drag and drop. The ebook production and publishing app also gains support for wide color gamut images and Apple’s standard unspecified performance and stability improvements. (Free from the Mac App Store, 409 MB, 10.11+)

Banktivity 6.2 -- IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.2, adding compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and reintroducing the Category Interval Report (formally known as the Expense Timeline Report). The personal finance app also gains an improved import-matching algorithm, ensures that scheduled transactions display correctly, and opens the Print Settings window when printing uncategorized check transactions. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 19.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

ScreenFlow 7.1 -- Telestream has released ScreenFlow 7.1, the first maintenance release since the popular screencast recording and video editing app’s recent major upgrade (see “ScreenFlow 7.0,” 6 August 2017). The update adds support for exporting HEVC files (H.265) when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, updates the canvas to show a color change when using the color picker, resolves a crash that occurred after importing Apple ProRes format files (.apcn, .apch, and .apcs), fixes an issue with iOS recordings having incorrect durations when recorded in High Sierra, and corrects text cursor flashing when recorded by ScreenFlow in High Sierra. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or from the Mac App Store, free update from version 7, $39 upgrade, 55 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

OmniFocus 2.11 -- The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.11, addressing compatibility issues with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and requiring a minimum of 10.12 Sierra. The task management app resolves a couple of crashes (when displaying notes with certain types of attachments and opening the Print dialog), fixes a bug that caused placeholder fields in Quick Entry to render in the wrong color, restores rounded corners to the Quick Open window, fixes rendering of sidebar text, and corrects a problem where the repeat inspector’s layout was incorrect. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 31.4 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

Yojimbo 4.1.1 -- Bare Bones Software has released Yojimbo 4.1 to fix a crash when viewing PDFs in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The information organizer now stores its data folder in your home directory by default. New data stores and future backups will be stored in Home/Yojimbo/ and Home/Yojimbo Backups/ respectively, though existing data stores located within the current Home/Library/Application Support/ location will continue to work. The update also resolves a WebKit exception when running 10.12 Sierra, fixes a bug that made it possible to encrypt items using an incorrect password stored in the keychain, and changes its minimum requirement to 10.11.6 El Capitan. Shortly after releasing version 4.1, Bare Bones Software issued version 4.1.1 to fix a bug that broke Undo. ($30 new, free update, 7.8 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)

Airfoil 5.6.4 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.4 with improvements for interacting with the Apple TV, including correctly resetting stored passwords that have gone stale, reporting incorrect passcodes, and resolving an issue where pairing could fail with tvOS 11 (see “tvOS 11: The TidBITS Review ⭐⭐⭐,” 25 September 2017). The wireless audio broadcasting app also prevents the Preferences window from being minimized. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

ChronoSync 4.8.1 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.1, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and adding a few enhancements following its recent feature-packed release (see “ChronoSync 4.8,” 17 September 2017). The synchronization and backup app adds the capability to schedule a freestanding task document if no tasks are being tracked in the ChronoSync Organizer window, reimplements interface animations for all Assistants and the Validator function, improves logging and progress feedback when “blessing” a destination volume in a bootable backup, fixes a bug that could cause a deadlock between ChronoSync and the ChronoSync Scheduler, and resolves bugs associated with automatic update checks. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

macOS Server 5.4 -- Apple has released macOS Server 5.4 with support for APFS volumes and new restrictions, payloads, and management commands for Profile Manager. The update now hides Open Directory and Software Update Service by default; integrates Caching Server, Time Machine Server, and File Sharing advanced options into macOS; and enables you to migrate Server data from a volume with OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite and Server 5.0.15 or later. Changes to Profile Manager include new supervised-only Classroom restrictions in iOS 11 to allow managed class behavior for unmanaged classes on supervised devices, new payloads in macOS (Extensions, Smart Card, and System Migration), and a new AirPlay Incoming Security payload for tvOS.

Note that you’ll need to install macOS Server 5.4 manually because updates aren’t automatically installed (even if you’ve selected other apps to update automatically from the Mac App Store). macOS Server 5.4 requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($19.99 new, free update, 194 MB, release notes and security content, 10.13+)

iMovie 10.1.7 -- Apple has released iMovie 10.1.7, adding support for the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) format used by macOS 10.13 High Sierra and iOS 11 (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). The update also improves compatibility when sharing videos to YouTube. iMovie now requires macOS 10.12.2 Sierra or higher. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.14 GB, 10.12.2+)

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.1.2 -- The Omni Group released version 5.1.2 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding a new Go to Search Field menu option to the Find menu (Command-Option-F) that changes focus to the toolbar Search field. Both editions of the outlining and information organization app improve compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra — ensuring audio recording attachments are useable, keeping templates from flashing on screen during installation, and keeping input fields in the Row inspector to the correct width.

The update also fixes issues related to interacting with attachments after being opened and ensures that dragging of attachments using the Control key modifier correctly creates a link. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 37.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

