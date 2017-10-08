The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator 3.6 (aka Mount Whitney), bringing full support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and adding the capability to launch Pixelmator directly from the Apple Photos app for image editing (after selecting an image, go to Image > Edit With > Pixelmator). Any edits you make will be automatically saved to your original image in the Photos library. The update also adds support for importing HEIF images (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017), improves the speed and accuracy of the Repair Tool, improves support for Photoshop images, resolves an issue with converting files to PSD format, fixes a bug that caused Pixelmator extensions for the Photos app to quit on certain newer Macs, and returns capabilities to drag and drop images from Safari and Photos. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 78.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Special thanks to Philip McPheron, Jon Evers, Jeffrey Vinocur, and
Lynn Appleget for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Comments about Pixelmator 3.7
I bought Pixelmator years ago, before the app Store carried it. I cannot work out how to update it to 3.7 (I have 3.6). Can any one help?
I think the only way to get the AppStore version of Pixelmator is to buy it. This is from the official blog published "a while ago", apparently before v.2 was released:
This might not be such a bad deal because Pixelmator costs only $30 (USD) now (IIRC the first version was twice as much) and they've released several major updates/upgrades since you bought it.
http://www.pixelmator.com/blog/2011/01/06/transition-to-the-mac-app-store/br />
This might not be such a bad deal because Pixelmator costs only $30 (USD) now (IIRC the first version was twice as much) and they've released several major updates/upgrades since you bought it.