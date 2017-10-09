TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 9 October 2017

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.3 -- Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.3 (CCC), a maintenance release that improves the performance of archive pruning and fixes bugs in the drive-cloning and backup app. The update resolves an issue where task history events weren’t recorded for some backup tasks, corrects a window resizing issue affecting the “New disk image” Save panel in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fixes a bug where the setting to skip weekend days was being disabled, addresses an issue with custom filters in the Task Filter window in 10.10 Yosemite, and rectifies a problem with not presenting a dialog to update the HFS+ Recovery HD volume on the destination when the source was an APFS volume. You can upgrade to Carbon Copy Cloner 5 from CCC 4 for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 12.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Pixelmator 3.7 -- The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator 3.6 (aka Mount Whitney), bringing full support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and adding the capability to launch Pixelmator directly from Apple’s Photos app for image editing (after selecting an image, go to Image > Edit With > Pixelmator). Edits made in Pixelmator are automatically saved to your original image in the Photos library. The update also adds support for importing HEIF images (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017), improves the speed and accuracy of the Repair Tool, improves support for Photoshop images, resolves an issue with converting files to PSD format, fixes a bug that caused Pixelmator extensions for the Photos app to quit on certain newer Macs, and can once again accept images dragged in from Safari and Photos. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 78.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

OmniFocus 2.11.1 -- The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.11, a minor maintenance release that adds spring-loaded action to the Perspective tabs in the OmniFocus sidebar when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra (enabling you to drag items there, then pause, to reveal the corresponding Perspective). The task management app also fixes a bug that caused the Perspective icon popover to open behind the window, resolves a sync issue that caused items that had been processed out of the Inbox to still appear there on some devices, and improves the appearance of transitions in High Sierra. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 31.4 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

iFlicks 2.6.1 -- In late September, Jendrik Bertram issued iFlicks 2.6 to add support for new video and audio formats to the video encoding and metadata management app, as well as to improve the reliability of internal metadata handling. That release was followed up by version 2.6.1 with unspecified bug fixes. A beta of version 3.0 is available for download, adding new features and support for HEVC video in macOS 10.13 High Sierra (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). ($34.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Default Folder X 5.1.7 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.7, correcting an intermittent problem where the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility couldn’t determine which folder was showing in a file dialog in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The update also resolves a hang that occurred for up to a minute when switching folders in a Save sheet, removes the compatibility warning for the Tencent QQ instant messaging app version 6.1 and later, and fixes a bug that could cause Default Folder X to crash when moving an item to the Trash. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Alfred 3.5 -- Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.5, adding support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and a new Bookmarks feature that indexes and searches bookmarks from Safari and Google. You can choose either to include bookmarks in your default results or to prefix them with a keyword, and you can open them in either the source Web browser or your default browser. The keyboard-driven launcher also improves its Clipboard Manager (specifically when new clipboard content is recognized), adds a new Fallbacks option to show fallback searches in default results, improves snippet auto expansion behavior when Caps Lock is enabled, and enhances the Script Filter workflow object. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.7 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Fantastical 2.4.2 -- Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.2, adding full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and improving compatibility with some Exchange 2016 servers. The calendar app ensures that creating an invitation with attachments on Exchange now includes the attachment in the initial invitation email, fixes a bug that prevented reminders from being completed from the Today widget, resolves an issue where the app could ask for an app-specific password twice in some situations, and corrects a problem with colors of delegated Exchange calendars getting reset. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.4 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Bookends 12.8.4 -- Sonny Software has issued Bookends 12.8.4, fixing an incompatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented the reference management tool from moving attachments to a default folder’s subfolder. The release also updates the JSTOR parser and Google Scholar search to deal with changes made to those services, fixes a bug that prevented disambiguation of citations when using the MLA format, resolves an issue with subject bibliographies related to smart searches containing a Boolean OR, and corrects a problem that prevented searching more than one item in the smart folder. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.4 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

