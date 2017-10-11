 
iOS 11.0.3 Fixes iPhone 7 Audio and Haptic Feedback Issues

Apple is continuing its relentless march to deal with important iOS 11 bugs with iOS 11.0.3, the third weekly update since iOS 11’s launch. This one fixes problems with audio and haptic feedback on some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus units.

iOS 11.0.3 also addresses “an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine Apple parts.” That’s accompanied by a passive-aggressive note warning against repairs made with non-Apple parts. (As far as I know, no one but Apple is certified to replace screens on recent iPhones.)

Somewhat oddly, although the only bug fixes listed are for specific iPhone models, Apple has still made iOS 11.0.3 available to iPad users. Once again, this update includes no new security fixes — none have been issued since iOS 11.0.

You can get the iOS 11.0.3 update, which is roughly 280 MB, in Settings > General > Software Update or via iTunes. We haven’t heard of any reason to avoid it, but it’s so focused that those who don’t have an iPhone 7 or an iPhone 6s with a third-party replacement display can likely wait for the next update.

 

Comments about iOS 11.0.3 Fixes iPhone 7 Audio and Haptic Feedback Issues

bhoberman101  2017-10-11 16:13
I wish they'd fix a bug I only noticed (and reported) in 11.0.2, but still have in 11.0.3: Not getting Messages notifications when my iPhone 7 is locked, and while Bluetooth is turned on.
Simon  2017-10-11 17:09
So is Apple not being forthcoming about all the changes? Assuming they are, why should anybody but 6s and 7 owners install this update?
