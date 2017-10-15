 
Coda 2.6.8

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Panic released Coda 2.6.7 with added support for importing and connecting with keys generated using the OpenSSH format and a fix for a bug that displayed an error when switching to Icon view in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The maintenance release also added support for importing encrypted SSH keys, fixed a bug that caused the Find banner replace/all button text to be truncated, added support for Ed25519 keys for both host key verification and client key exchange, and disabled noncontiguous text layout in High Sierra to fix text rendering issues.

Shortly after this release, the Web site development tool was updated to version 2.6.8 to fix a couple of bugs in High Sierra — one that could cause a crash when opening files in High Sierra, and another that caused the Symbol Navigator text to stay white. The release also adds support for prompting for an encrypted SSH key passphrase during authentication, and trims whitespace from email addresses in the Sync Preference Pane. ($99 new, free update, 89.1 MB, release notes, 10.7.5+)

 

